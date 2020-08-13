Congress Shares Sachin Pilot-Ashok Gehlot Bonhomie Post-CLP Meet; All MLAs Support CM

Displaying a 'united' front after the Congress legislative party meeting, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, on Thursday, shared a photo of CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, presumably, the rift healed. Thanking Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi's leadership he said that their 'bonds were unbreakable and reinvigorated the party'. The Congress is now set to move a 'motion of confidence' supporting Ashok Gehlot in the Assembly on Friday, opposing BJP's no-confidence motion.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally rises to 23,96,638; recovery rate crosses 70%

Congress shares Pilot-Gehlot bonhomie post-CLP meet

There is no substitute for truth integrity.The bonds of friendship & ideology are unbreakable, they will stand the test of time & reinvigorate the party.The direction & leadership of Hon'ble Congress President Smt.Sonia Gandhi & Shri.Rahul Gandhi ensured this bond gets stronger. pic.twitter.com/OgaNXiwyJ2 — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) August 13, 2020

Sachin Pilot meets supporters in Jaipur ahead of meeting Gehlot face-to-face at CLP meet

Congress' CLP meeting

Facing CM Ashok Gehlot for the first time since his ouster as Deputy CM, Sachin Pilot and his 18 rebel MLAs attended the CLP meeting at the CM's residence. Meanwhile, BJP held a legislative party meeting and has decided to move a no-confidence motion against Gehlot government in Rajasthan during the Assembly session. Sources had reported that the Gehlot camp is dissatisfied with Pilot and his rebel MLAs' return, demanding to meet with the High Command.

Rajasthan govt crisis LIVE Updates: Pilot-Gehlot display 'united' front after CLP meet

Pilot returns to Congress

On Monday, Pilot and 18 rebel MLAs returned to Congress after Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi met with him, agreeing to appoint a 3-member panel to probe into Sachin Pilot's demands. Pilot may be given a national level role - mostly Gehlot's General secretary post, claim sources after he met with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence. On the other hand, Pilot has maintained that he had only highlighted certain governance issues and there was no friction in the party.

Sushant case: Centre bats for CBI probe in SC, says 'no case pending with Maharashtra'

Pilot & his MLAs rebelled when Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to Pilot in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government with BJP members. In response, Pilot and 18 MLAs arrived in Delhi, reducing the Congress' numbers from 107 to 88. Though Gehlot has submitted a letter of 102 MLAs, Congress also sacked Pilot as Deputy CM, PCC chief and cabinet posts.

Pilot and his 18 MLAs have challenged the disqualification notices issued by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi in the Rajasthan High Court. The court has ordered to maintain status-quo staying any action against the 19 rebel MLAs till the next hearing. Meanwhile, Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi and Speaker CP Joshi have again moved the Supreme Court challenging the Rajasthan High Court's 'status quo' order. Rajasthan Assembly is set to reconvene on August 14.