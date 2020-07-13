Rajasthan Floor Test Coming? Sachin Pilot Meets Top BJP Neta; Buys Time To Garner Support

With the all-important Congress Legislature meeting called by CM Ashok Gehlot to begin at 10:30 am in Jaipur, sources said that Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot who is in Delhi has met a top BJP leader. After it was reported that Pilot is likely to join BJP on Monday, the BJP has said that it is not in any rush for Pilot to join the party or topple the Congress government.

BJP not officially involving itself into Pilot-Gehlot tussle

Sources said that the Deputy Chief Minister has suggested the Governor route and wants a floor test to happen to challenge Gehlot in the floor of the house which in turn gives him and the BJP time of at least 8 to 10 days to gather more support and numbers. Meanwhile, the BJP has clearly indicated that it is Pilot's call and the BJP is officially not getting into the Pilot-Gehlot tussle till Sachin joins the BJP. The BJP has said that it would help and back him from the outside in the floor test.

Sources said that there are 17 MLAs physically present with Sachin Pilot in Delhi even as he has claimed that he has the support of 30+. More than 16 MLAs will join him post the 10:30 meeting.

'Pilot is not above the rest'

The Congress has issued a whip to mandate the presence of all the party's MLAs during Monday's meeting. Speaking to ANI Avinash Pandey said that "Whip has been issued to give a message to all MLAs to be present and if anybody fails to come strict disciplinary action will be taken against any legislator who doesn't attend the meeting."

On the issue of Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot reportedly being in the national capital he said, "I have tried to speak to him and have sent messages to him also but he has not replied. Pilot is not above the rest. He is like other MLAs and will also have to face action. Party is ready to listen to Pilot but within the frame of discipline."

"No indiscipline will be tolerated but I am hopeful that he will turn up for the meeting," he added. According to ANI sources, 109 MLAs have signed the letter of support to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot including Congress, other parties, and independent MLAs in front of AICC observers.

(With ANI inputs)