Congress Defends Rahul Gandhi's Migrants Interaction, Seeks Apology For 'dramebaazi' Jibe

On Sunday, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala slammed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for terming Rahul Gandhi's interaction with migrant workers in Delhi as "dramebaazi". He contended that this was akin to rubbing salt on the wounds of the migrants rather than providing them relief. Surjewala questioned whether the helplessness of workers walking on the roads without food and water was also a "drama". Describing the Union government as "insensitive", he called upon Prime Minister Modi and Sitharaman to issue an apology to the migrant workers.

मोदीजी-निर्मलाजी,



राहत के मलहम की बजाय घाव पर नमक छिड़कना बंद करें। ये मज़दूर है,मजबूर नही।



मज़दूर की बेबसी आपको ड्रामेबाज़ी लगती है?

नंगे पाँव में पड़े सैंकड़ों छाले ड्रामेबाज़ी दिखते हैं?

भूखे प्यासे चलते जाने की व्यथा ड्रामेबाज़ी है?



सवेंदनहीन सरकार मज़दूरों से माफ़ी माँगे. pic.twitter.com/WyEJ7T5WRf — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 17, 2020

Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi's gesture

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi interacted with 20 migrant workers hailing from Madhya Pradesh in Delhi's Sukhdev Vihar area on Saturday. They were resting on a footpath on their way to Jhansi from Haryana. As per reports, volunteers from the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee arranged vehicles for the group to return to their hometown while following all social distancing norms.

The pain of the people can only be understood by leaders who care. Here are a few glimpses of Shri @RahulGandhi interacting with migrant labourers in Delhi.#RahulCaresForIndia pic.twitter.com/wo0ULmpT7L — Congress (@INCIndia) May 16, 2020

Lashing out at Gandhi earlier in the day, the Union Finance Minister claimed that the Congress party was politicising the problems faced by migrant workers instead of asking the states ruled by them to arrange more trains for ferrying the migrant workers to their native places. Sitharaman appealed to Congress for working together with the government on this issue. She also requested Congress president Sonia Gandhi to deal with the migrant crisis more responsibly.

Nirmala Sitharaman opined, "Why does the Congress party not demand more trains in the states ruled by them? They should ferry more migrants to their native places by trains instead of having a conversation with them while they are walking back to their villages. It would have been better if he (Rahul Gandhi) would have lifted the suitcase and child of the migrant workers while walking. I am saying this with sadness. Why doesn’t the Congress party tell their states to demand more trains from the Centre? Congress party described these press conferences as dramebaazi. Is the conversation with migrants yesterday not dramebaazi? I want to tell the opposition party with folded hands- we have to work together on the issue of migrants. I want to appeal to Congress president Sonia Gandhi- let us speak responsibly, let us deal with our migrants more responsibly."

