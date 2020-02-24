India's 'Baahubali' Welcomes US Prez Donald Trump To 'INCREDIBLE' Country; See Post

The United States of America President, Donald Trump's visit to India is one of the most talked-about topics in the country, currently. While Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is drawing out all depots to ensure Donald Trump has a comfortable time in the country, netizens have been showing their excitement in various ways. Not only the commoners but the movie industry also seems overwhelmed by Trump's appearance.

Many celebrities and personalities have expressed their excitement through social media. They have retweeted Donald Trump's tweet announcing his visit to India.

Meanwhile, Baahubali's official Twitter account also welcomed Trump by tweeting, " Welcome to incredible India, the land of Baahubali @RealdonaldTrump." Check out Baahubali's tweet.

'Baahubali' welcomes Donald Trump

Welcome to incredible India, the land of Baahubali @RealdonaldTrump ✊🏻 https://t.co/lUppcomvqE — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) February 23, 2020

Donald Trump's Tweet

Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA! https://t.co/1jdk3AW6fG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020

On Donald Trump's official announcement to visit India, social media was bombarded with parody videos and memes. Adding to this craze, a meme page on Twitter shared a photoshopped video of the Baahubali 2 song Jiyo re Baahubali with President Trump's face imposed on Baahubali's (played by Prabhas) face to "celebrate Trump's visit to India".

While netizens were going gaga over it, the video got retweeted from none other than President Donald Trump himself. He tweeted,"Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA!" Check out the video.

To celebrate Trump's visit to India I wanted to make a video to show how in my warped mind it will go......



USA and India united! pic.twitter.com/uuPWNRZjk4 — Sol 🎬 (@Solmemes1) February 22, 2020

