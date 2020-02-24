'Donald Trump Welcome To India But Should Behave Like Guest', Says West Bengal Minister

Speaking of United States President Donald Trump's maiden visit to India, West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Monday said Trump is welcome in India but he should behave like a guest.

"President Trump is our guest visiting India. India has always welcomed guests. It is great that he is visiting India, he should behave like a guest." Partha Chatterjee told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Donald Trump while addressing a huge gathering of people at the Motera cricket stadium in Ahmedabad said that the United States loves India and will always be a faithful and loyal friend to Indians.

The US President is accompanied by his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who serve as senior advisors to Trump.

Before arriving at the world's largest cricket stadium, Donald Trump and First Lady Melania visited the Sabarmati Ashram and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

READ | 'Surprised' US President Trump Spun Own Thread With Charkha: Sabarmati Ashram Staff

US President Trump spins thread with Charkha

US President Trump Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday morning and visited the Sabarmati Ashram, where they spent around 20 minutes along with PM Modi. During the visit, President Trump was shown the Charkha or the 'spinning wheel.'

Speaking after the US President's visit, Sabarmati Ashram staff Lataben revealed that the authorities had decided to put the Charkha on a table so as to not require Donald Trump to have to sit on the floor to weave. She later added that he was surprised by the method of 'weaving'.

READ | Rupani Calls Trump's Visit To India 'Historic', Says 'new Chapter In Bilateral Relations'

Donald Trump lauds India's 'remarkable hospitality'

Amid the mega 'Namaste Trump' event in the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, United States President Donald Trump on Monday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's remarkable hospitality.

Trump said that PM Modi is an exceptional leader and it was an honour for him to visit the country. Trump also mentioned that after today's event India will hold a special place in America's heart.

READ | From Poverty Alleviation To Sanitation: Donald Trump Highlights Key Achievements Of India

Addressing the event Trump said, "This is such a great honour. Modi is an Exceptional leader, champion of India. It is an honour to be at this beautiful stadium. To the hundreds of thousands of citizens' display of culture and 1.25 lakh people in Stadium, thank you for your welcome. We will always remember this remarkable hospitality. India will hold a special place in our hearts."

READ | 'US & India Working Closely Together On The Future Of Space Exploration': Donald Trump

(With inputs from ANI)