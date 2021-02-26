Congress Echoes Mamata Banerjee; Questions Lengthy Polls In West Bengal & Assam

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Prithviraj Chavan questioned the Election Commission's poll schedule for West Bengal and Assam asking why polls needed to be conducted in 8 and 7 phases respectively as opposed to the single-phased polls in other states. Alleging that there was a 'nefarious plan', the Congress leader stated that if voting could take place in about 404 seats (Kerala-140, Tamil Nadu-234, and Puducherry-30) in a single phase then why did Assam and West Bengal (420 seats) require 7-8 phases.

If voting for Kerala-140, Tamil Nadu-234 and Puducherry-30 (total 404 seats) can be conducted in a single phase, why Assam-126 and West Bengal-294 (total 420 seats) require 7 & 8 phases?

Are there any nefarious plans??? #ELECTIONS2021 #ElectionCommissionOfIndia — Prithviraj Chavan (@prithvrj) February 26, 2021

Mamata cries foul over poll dates, CPI(M) counters

The Congress leader's suspicions come in line with the allegations leveled by Mamata Banerjee earlier in the day who claimed that the Election Commission had designed the poll schedule as per the 'terms of the BJP.' The TMC Supremo also went on to allege that the saffron party was 'misusing' the Election Commission and using it to dictate its terms based on the party's rallies in Bengal.

"I am sorry but why are districts being divided like this. I respect EC's decision, but why break-up the districts? South 24 Parganas is our stronghold, voting there will be held in 3 different phases. Has this been done as per Modi and Shah's convenience? Why are the dates being announced by the EC to benefit the BJP?" she questioned.

Centre can't misuse their powers for a State election. If they do it, then, it will be a big blunder. then, they will have to face the music. We are common people, we will fight our battle. Request EC to stop misuse of money. BJP has sent money to all Dist through agencies: WB CM pic.twitter.com/suvjjuMnO2 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2021

On this, political parties including the Left Front headed by the CPI(M) have blamed Mamata Banerjee for the lengthy polls in the state, remarking that districts needed to be divided in such a way to ensure the availability of enough security personnel across the poll-bound regions. "For 8 phases Mamata government should answer the reason. We have been in power so so long but never have elections happened in so many phases. It's divided into 8 phases considering the lack of personnel and for the ease of political parties," said CPI(M)'s Md Salim.

EC announces dates for WB Polls

Elections to the 294 seats in West Bengal will be held in 8 phases across 1,01,916 polling stations, announced the EC. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

1st phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- March 27

2nd phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- April 1

3rd phase- 31 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6

4th phase- 44 constituencies. Date of polling- April 10

5th phase- 45 constituencies. Date of polling- April 17

6th phase- 43 constituencies. Date of polling- April 22

7th phase- 36 constituencies. Date of polling- April 26

8th phase- 35 constituencies. Date of polling- April 29.

