Poll Officials To Be Vaccinated, CAPF To Be Deployed: EC Announces Election Guidelines

With Assembly Elections slated to be held in four states in the coming months, the Election Commission of India (ECI) laid down the guidelines and the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be followed during the polling and campaigning in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. Addressing a press briefing to announce the polling dates for the elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora announced that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will come into force right after the announcement of the voting dates. The Election Commission has assured that all provisions have been put in place to ensure fair and free elections.

Here are the guidelines issued by the EC for the assembly elections:

Polling time has uniformly been increased by one hour.

Several processes and procedures have been made online in order to minimize person-to-person contact and prevent the congregation of a large number of people. However, that does not mean people cannot opt for offline procedures.

The number of persons accompanying the candidate for submission of nomination has been restricted to two. The number of vehicles is also restricted to two. Candidates can later on also seek electoral certificate digitally besides filling the nomination form and affidavit online.

Door-to-door campaigning has been restricted to five persons including the candidate. Roadshows are allowed subject to the convoy being broken up every five vehicles.

Ultimately, it is for the district magistrates or collectors and their police counterparts who have to finally make a decision from situation to situation but as I said broad guidelines are there.

Adequate CAPF deployment shall be ensured during elections. All critical and vulnerable polling stations have already been identified and an adequate number of CAPF will be deployed in such booths. Advanced teams are already been deployed in these states and UTs.

All poll officials will be vaccinated against COVID-19 before elections for five assemblies

There will be a committee of CEO, state police officer, and state CAPF coordinator to jointly work out the election security plan and ensure randomization of security personnel.

Webcasting arrangement in place at polling stations in a critical and vulnerable area

Model Code of Conduct to come into force immediately after the announcement of the election dates

Polling stations shall be equipped with sanitisers, masks, water and other necessary equipment to handle health emergencies. Volunteers will be deployed to assist senior citizens and COVID-affected voters.

Polling dates announced

"A total of 824 assembly constituencies shall be going for polls during these elections. 18.68 crore electors will cast vote at 2.7 lakh polling stations in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry," CEC Arora informed on Friday. Polling for the Assam assembly will be held in 3 phases commencing from March 27 and the last phase being held on April 6. Voting for Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held on April 6. The results for all states will be announced on May 2. Elections in West Bengal will be held across 8 phases.

Bengal to see 8-phase elections. 1st phase of polling on Mar 27, second phase of polling on Apr 1, third phase of polling on Apr 6, fourth phase of polling on Apr 10, fifth phase of polling on Apr 17, sixth phase polling on Apr 22, seventh phase-Apr 26, final phase polling-Apr 29 pic.twitter.com/F5UQDcPUpW — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2021

