Poll Officials To Be Vaccinated, CAPF To Be Deployed: EC Announces Election Guidelines

With Assembly Elections slated to be held in four states in the coming months, the Election Commission of India (ECI) laid down the guidelines and the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be followed during the polling and campaigning in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. Addressing a press briefing to announce the polling dates for the elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora announced that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will come into force right after the announcement of the voting dates. The Election Commission has assured that all provisions have been put in place to ensure fair and free elections.
Here are the guidelines issued by the EC for the assembly elections:
"A total of 824 assembly constituencies shall be going for polls during these elections. 18.68 crore electors will cast vote at 2.7 lakh polling stations in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry," CEC Arora informed on Friday. Polling for the Assam assembly will be held in 3 phases commencing from March 27 and the last phase being held on April 6. Voting for Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held on April 6. The results for all states will be announced on May 2. Elections in West Bengal will be held across 8 phases.
Bengal to see 8-phase elections. 1st phase of polling on Mar 27, second phase of polling on Apr 1, third phase of polling on Apr 6, fourth phase of polling on Apr 10, fifth phase of polling on Apr 17, sixth phase polling on Apr 22, seventh phase-Apr 26, final phase polling-Apr 29 pic.twitter.com/F5UQDcPUpW— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2021
