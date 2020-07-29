Rajasthan SOG Hunting Pilot Camp MLAs Visits Two Haryana Hotels Which Were 'COVID Centres'

Amid the ongoing Rajasthan political crisis, the state police's SOG group which is still hunting for Sachin Pilot camp MLAs on the alleged 'horse-trading' probe has visited Best Western hotel, report sources on Wednesday. The team which visited two hotels - Heritage Village Hotel and Best Western Resort in Haryana's Manesar on July 23, was told that no MLAs were there as the premises were allegedly being used as a COVID facility. All 18 MLAs and Pilot are currently in Delhi and Haryana.

SOG visit two Haryana hotels

Similarly, information was sought from the administration of Heritage Village Hotel in Manesar, Gurugram. They also informed that no MLAs are staying there: #Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) on alleged horse-trading case https://t.co/pWeJ6JkbGU — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

SOG probe into 'leaked tapes'

The 8-member SOG team has filed an FIR naming BJP MP Gajendra Shekhawat, Pilot camp MLAs- Vishvendra Singh, Bhanwar Lal after tapes were leaked by Congress featuring MLAs discussing money transaction with BJP leaders. Moreover, the Rajasthan SOG has arrested 3 people in connection to the case. While SOG has issued notice to Shekhawat, it is hunting for Pilot camp MLAs to collect voice samples for the same.

Gehot-Governor tussle over convening Assembly

Earlier in the day, CM Gehlot submitted his fourth proposal to Governor Kalraj Mishra to convene the state assembly from August 14. Previously, Gehlot had suggested reconvening the Assembly from July 31, but his proposal was rejected by the Governor. Mishra has suggested Gehlot to give a 21-day notice to convene the Assembly or mention the trust vote as the reason to reconvene the Assembly. Congress had 'gheraoed' several Raj Bhawans recently, protesting against BJP's 'horse-trading'.

Rajasthan legal battle & political crisis

Pilot and his 18 MLAs have challenged the disqualification notices issued by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi in the Rajasthan High Court. The court has ordered to maintain status-quo staying any action against the 19 rebel MLAs till the next hearing. Meanwhile, Joshi who has again moved the Supreme Court challenging the Rajasthan High Court's 'status quo' order regarding the disqualification notices issued to former Deputy CM Sachin pilot and 18 MLAs. He had rescinded his SC plea on Monday challenging the same order.

Pilot & his MLAs rebelled when Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to Pilot in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government with BJP members. In response, Pilot and 18 MLAs arrived in Delhi, reducing the Congress' numbers from 107 to 88. Though Gehlot has submitted a letter of 102 MLAs, Congress also sacked Pilot as Deputy CM, PCC chief and cabinet posts.