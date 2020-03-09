Congress' Fact-finding Panel Blames Delhi Police, Centre & AAP Govt For 'planned' Riots

Congress' fact-finding committee has submitted its reports blaming the North-east Delhi riots on the Delhi Police, alleging that the violence that broke out was 'pre-planned' and happened due to the lapses of the Delhi police, and Central as well as Delhi governments. The report was submitted by the five-member committee to Sonia Gandhi at her residence on Monday and included leaders such as Mukul Wasnik, Shakti Singh Gohil, Tariq Anwar, Kumari Selja, and Sushmita Dev.

The members of the committee which was formed by the interim-Congress chief was to submit its report to her after visiting the riot-affected areas. Previously, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with 8-10 other top leaders had boarded a luxury bus to visit the riot-affected areas of the capital city.

As per sources, the report has stated that the violence that hit the capital city was 'pre-planned' and escalated due to the 'negligence' of the Delhi Police.

Last week Sonia Gandhi had led a party delegation to meet President Ram Nath Kovind where Congress leaders submitted a memorandum demanding Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation over the riots, blaming the Home Minister for 'ineffective action' during the riots.

Congress had also created ruckus in the two houses of parliament, demanding a discussion on Delhi riots that led to the adjournment of both houses and the suspension of seven Congress Lok Sabha MPs by speaker Om Birla for misconduct.

Violence in the national capital

Violence in the national capital that began on February 23, Sunday, has so far claimed 53 lives and has left as many as 190 people injured, as per official figures. The violence took place in northeast Delhi, amid Donald Trump's maiden India visit as US President. The violence reportedly started as two groups clashed over the amended citizenship law which soon turned into a communal riot. The Delhi Police has registered almost 700 cases and held around 2,200 people in connection with clashes.

