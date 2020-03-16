'Congress Has 92, BJP Paraded 106 Before MP Governor,' Says Shivraj; SC Hearing On Tuesday

The Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh was instructed to face a floor test on Monday but it was postponed by the Speaker till March 26. Then, the BJP MLAs were paraded at the Governor Lalji Tandon's residence in Bhopal. After meeting the Governor, BJP leader and former CM Shivraj Chouhan said that he appealed to the Governor to order a floor test at the earliest. He also said that the Kamal Nath government is in minority now and is "trying to escape".

Speaking to reporters, Shivraj said, "Kamal Nath's government has lost its majority and this is why the Governor ordered the state government to conduct a floor test today (March 16) If they had a majority then they should not have any problem. The CM is trying to escape as he knows his government is in minority now and that is why they refused to accept the Governor's order and ran away."

'The Governor has also assured us'

He added, "They do not have a constitutional right to run this government even for a second. In the current scenario, Congress is left with 92 MLAs. Our 106 MLAs paraded in front of the Governor. It is very clear that we have the majority and we've appealed the Governor to order conduct floor test at the earliest. A minority government does not have the right to make a decision. We have approached the Supreme Court. The Governor has also assured us that our constitutional rights will be protected."

BJP moves Supreme Court

The former Chief Minister has also moved the Supreme Court asking it to instruct the Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh assembly to conduct a floor test. The top court will hear the BJP's plea asking it to order a floor test in the Madhya Pradesh assembly on Tuesday. The BJP has accused the Congress government of "deliberately and wilfully" defying the Governor's order asking Chief Minister Kamal Nath to prove his majority on Monday.

Earlier, Kamal Nath wrote a letter to Governor Lalji Tandon, saying a trust vote would be “undemocratic” as Congress MLAs were held captive by the BJP. After 22 Congress MLAs submitted their resignations last week, Tandon had on Saturday directed Nath to seek a trust vote just after his (Governor's) address on the first day of the Budget session beginning Monday.

