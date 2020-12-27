Congress Has No Leadership Against Modi-Shah, Party Has Become Irrelevant: Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Sunday took a swipe at the Congress, calling the party and its leadership irrelevant. The MP Home Minister while addressing a press conference said, "Congress has no leadership against PM Modi and Amit Shah."

"Mahatma Gandhi had said after independence that Congress has become irrelevant. And now all the allies of Congress are also saying, Congress and its leadership has become irrelevant," Mishra added.

Earlier, in a veiled attack at Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Mishra cited a Mahabharata reference and stated that he has received a WhatsApp forward asking which mother after Kaikeyi conspired to secure the king's throne for her son.

Leadership crisis in Congress

Amid the leadership crisis in the party, Congress is considering holding elections for the position of party chief in April next year. The sources said that former party President Rahul Gandhi is unwilling to contest the elections while some Gandhi loyalists are pushing for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's name. According to ANI sources, the demand for Rahul Gandhi to take over the top post was raised at the meeting, to which the ex-Congress chief said that it must be left to the electoral process.

This development had come amid repeated rebellions and opinions of Congress leaders calling the top leadership for an introspection. After the Bihar debacle, senior Congress leaders including Kapil Sibal had called for introspection, stating that the party failed to do so in the last six years. He was also a part of the 23 senior Congress leaders (G-23), who had written to Sonia Gandhi in August, making suggestions to revive the organisation.

Besides the national level crisis, there have been internal conflicts at the state level too. After the rebellion of Jyotiraditya Scindia that toppled the Madhya Pradesh Government of Congress, Sachin Pilot of Rajasthan Congress too rebelled, however, he was later compelled to go back to the party after a failed attempt. Pilot has been a popular Congress leader from Rajasthan who led the battle against then ruling BJP and led the Congress party to victory in Rajasthan Assembly elections in 2018. The grand old party's subversion of young leaders was touted as the reason behind his rebellion.

Moreover, in yet another chaos in the Congress party, this time from Telangana, senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Friday threatened to resign along with other party leaders if Revanth Reddy is made the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief. This development comes after Congress debacle in Hyderabad Municipal elections where the BJP made major inroads.

(with inputs from ANI)

