'Congress Is United, No Need To Hit The Streets': MP Minister On Nath-Scindia Spat

Amid the on-going tussle between Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia, Madhya Pradesh Women and Child Development Minister Imarti Devi has said that Congress is united in Madhya Pradesh.

"All members of Congress are united. Since everyone is working according to the party manifesto, there is no need for any dharna," said Imarti Devi on Scindia's threat of hitting the streets if government doesn't fulfil the promises laid down in the party manifesto. However, she further said, "If Jyotiraditya Scindia will take the streets to protest than the whole Congress party will follow him."

Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday assured guest teachers in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, stating that he will be their "shield and sword" if all promises in the party's manifesto including farm loan waiver and regularising guest teachers were not fulfilled. He added that he would also hit the streets with the teachers if their demands were not met with. He further said that he has requested the state government to work on eradication of malnutrition in 5 years – the state tops the list for malnourishment under the age of six in India and around 60% are malnourished, as per international non-profit Save The Children.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had dared Scindia to follow his threat of taking to streets over "unfulfilled" promises laid out in party manifesto by saying "let him do".

However, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has said that Scindia is not against anybody and that the party is 'together' under the leadership of Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

The two Congress leaders are at loggerheads on many issues. Following the state polls in 2018, which the Congress won, Scindia, as per sources, was miffed about not being elected CM. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the party’s cadre was split to choose between Scindia and Kamal Nath to head the MP Congress. The tussle reached its last straw when Scindia had given a ten-day ultimatum to the party to make him the Madhya Pradesh Congress chief.

(With ANI inputs)

