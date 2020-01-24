Kapil Sibal Questions 'Who Are Real Tukde Gang?' After Anti-India Slogans Resurface At AMU

Slamming the BJP for labelling protestors as 'Tukde-Tukde' gang, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday questioned who were the real 'Tukde Tukde gang'. Listing acts like inciting, dividing and communalising the public as the real 'Tukde Tukde' gang. This comment comes a day after these slogans were raised by a former Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student at an anti-CAA protest.

SHOCKING: JNU 2016 repeats itself at AMU as 'Tukde Tukde' threat returns; watch

Sibal: 'Who is 'Tukde-Tukde' gang?'

Tukde Tukde Gang



Who are the real tukde tukde gang ?



Those who incite us



Those who divide us



Those who communalise us — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) January 24, 2020

Congress' Dr. Singhvi slams 'Azadi' slogans at anti-CAA protests, calls them secessionist

'Tukde-Tukde' slogans in AMU

On Thursday, former AMU student union president Faizul Hasan said that Indian Muslims can destroy everything if they want and no one will be able to stop them. Addressing an anti-CAA rally at the AMU campus on Thursday evening, Hasan in a shocking remark said that Indian Muslims are quiet due to their patience. Quoting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's statement that action will be taken against rioters, he threatened that "they can destroy and vandalise everything if they want to."

He said: "Yogi Adityanath has given a statement to those who are protesting against NRC and CAA saying that he will bring them down to a level where their seven generations would not be able to create any ruckus. If you want to see patience, you can see that in Indian Muslims. From 1974 to 2020, it is the Muslims who are patiently witnessing everything. We never tried to break India, if we would have then no one would be able to stop us. We are from a community that if we decide to destroy then we won't leave any country... We will end it. But we have fought for the country have sacrificed, now we won't do this."

Tajinder Bagga assures action on 'Tukde Tukde' sloganeers on day 1 of 'BJP Delhi govt'

Dr. Singhvi slams 'Azadi' slogans

Meanwhile, Sibal's peer and fellow Congressman Abhishek Manu Singh said on Thursday, that slogans 'Bharat mata se azadi' and 'Kashmir se aazadi' have no place in an anti-CAA protest. He added that such slogans questioned the integrity of the nation and was weakening the movement against CAA. Several Congress leaders have taken part in the Shaheen Bagh and JNU protests where such slogans have been heard on a regular basis.

Are 'Tukde' sloganeers your cousins?: Amit Shah tears into Arvind Kejriwal & Rahul Gandhi