Tajinder Bagga Assures Action On 'Tukde Tukde' Sloganeers On Day 1 Of 'BJP Delhi Govt'

Soon after BJP announced the name of Tajinder Bagga to fight the upcoming elections from Hari Nagar in West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the leader started trending on Twitter. Bagga, who is among the party's most prominent faces on social media, has now said that as soon as the BJP will form the government in Delhi, it will take action against the people who raised "anti-national" slogans and will start investigation in the cases, which have been "halted" by Delhi CM Kejriwal.

भारतीय जनता पार्टी की सरकार बनते ही 24 घण्टे के अंदर "भारत तेरे टुकड़े होंगे" के नारे लगाने वाले लोगो के खिलाफ केजरीवाल सरकार द्वारा रोके हुए मामलों पर कार्यवाही शुरू कर दी जाएगी । — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) January 22, 2020

('As soon as the BJP government is formed, within 24 hours, a probe will be initiated into the case against those who raised 'Bharat Tere Tukde Honge' slogans' that has been kept on hold by the Kejriwal government.)

No action by AAP govt in 2016 sedition case

A case had been registered by Delhi police against then JNU Students Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and several others, for being involved in an event at the university on February 9, 2016, in which anti-India slogans were raised. The AAP government has not given permission for prosecution of Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the sedition case. A charge sheet in the case was filed by police in January 2019. Republic TV had earlier accessed videos of the slogans being raised.

'Neta nahi, Beta'

Bagga has also released a poster that says "Neta nahi, Beta (I am a son, not a leader)", which appears to be his campaign slogan. AAP has fielded Raj Kumari Dhillon, replacing its two time MLA Jagdeep Singh to fight against Bagga from Hari Nagar. There are a total of 1,74,463 voters this time from this constituency with 92,731 male and 81,726 female voters. Last time, BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal fought from this seat and lost by more than 15,000 votes to the AAP candidate.

Tajinder Bagga's was appointed as Delhi BJP Spokesperson in 2017. Bagga has said that he ran online campaigns for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2014 national election. Bagga has also claimed that BJP will win more than 50 seats and form the government in Delhi. He has around 651,000 followers on Twitter. Delhi will go to pollson February 8 and the results will come on February 11.

