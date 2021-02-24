Tiger Woods Camp Issues Update After His Accident; Confirms Multiple Fractures, Surgery

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods is currently awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room, an official statement on his health condition said on Wednesday. Tiger Woods was in the driver's seat of a mangled SUV that rolled and ended up on its side down a steep roadway in the Los Angeles suburbs on Tuesday morning, seatbelt still fastened, both legs seriously injured.

'Woods suffered significant orthopaedic injuries...'

The statement on his official Twitter handle signed by his foundation TGR thanked everyone for their "overwhelming support and messages during this tough time." "As previously communicated, Tiger was involved in a single-car accident earlier this morning in California. He has undergone a long surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle after being brought to the hospital," the statement said.

The statement quoting Anish Mahajan, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Interim CEO at Harbor-ULCA Medical Center said, "Mr Woods suffered significant orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by Orthopaedic trauma specialists at Harbor-ULCA Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center. Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia. Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required the surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling."

Woods was in Los Angeles over the weekend as tournament host of the Genesis Invitational that ended Sunday, and then to film content for his sponsor, Discovery-owned GOLFTV. He was not playing while recovering from fifth back surgery on December 23. According to Associated Press, Woods was alone in the SUV when it crashed into a raised median, crossed two oncoming lanes and rolled several times, authorities said at a news conference. Police said Woods was alert as firefighters pried open the front windshield to get him out.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the airbags deployed and the inside of the SUV stayed mostly intact, which "gave him a cushion to survive the crash." Woods last played December 20 in the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, an unofficial event where players are paired with parents or children. He played with his son, Charlie, who is now 12. Woods also has a 13-year-old daughter, Samantha. The news put a damper on the World Golf Championship in Florida, where Woods was eligible to play.

(With AP inputs)