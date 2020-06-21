Congress Leader Alka Lamba Targets PM Modi In A Baseless Attack, Comments On His 'looks'

In a shallow personal attack towards PM Modi, Congress leader Alka Lamba on Sunday mocked the PM's looks saying that all he did during the lockdown was work on his personal style. Running out of reasons to criticise the PM, the Congress leader commented on PM Modi's looks taking a jibe at him amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

"Those who ask what did Prime Minister Modi ji do for the country during the lockdown? Look carefully, he worked on his looks, worked on his moustache and beard, worked on his brand new costumes, changed his style for the country, sent a new photo to blind bhakts to worship, what else do you want?" said Alka Lamba.



जो पूछते हैं कि प्रधानमंत्री #मोदी जी ने लॉकडाउन के दोरान देश के लिए क्या किया?

ध्यान से देखिए, उन्होंने अपनी #लुक पर काम किया,अपनी मूंछ और दाढ़ी पर काम किया,अपने नए नए परिधानों पर काम किया,देश के लिए अपना स्टाइल बदला,

अंध भक्तों को पूजन के लिए एक नई फोटो भिजवाई और क्या चाहिए? pic.twitter.com/MTh3qL98vq — Alka Lamba 🇮🇳🙏 (@LambaAlka) June 21, 2020

PM actually 'Surender Modi': Rahul Gandhi

Earlier in the day going one step further in his line of attack over the India-China faceoff, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi called Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'Surender Modi' - playing on but misspelling 'Surrender' - while targeting him on the LAC standoff.

With threats from China looming large, and forces engaging in diplomatic and military-level talks along the LAC, Rahul Gandhi has been relentlessly attacking the government in the aftermath of the Galwan clashes questioning the Indian forces and Prime Minister by quoting foreign publications threatening the sovereignty of the country.

This also comes amid statements by MEA and the Indian Army wherein they have maintained that disengagement has taken place at Galwan valley in Eastern Ladakh and have rejected China's 'untenable' claim over India's land. Moreover, Government of India also made it clear in the All Party meet - of which Congress was a part - that India has learned from 'past mistakes' and will not allow 'unilateral change at the LAC'.

