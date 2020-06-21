'Rahul Gandhi Is Actually Chinese Gandhi,' Says Sirsa As Sarma Shames Cong Neta's Spelling

Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling him 'Surender Modi', Akali Dal leader Majinder Sirsa has called him 'Chinese Gandhi.'

Responding to Rahul's tweet, Sirsa said that 'Rahul Gandhi is actually Chinese Gandhi'. This comes as Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the Centre after the LAC standoff and has been continuing with his China rhetoric.

BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma has also slammed the Wayanad MP and has reminded the Congress party of the statements made by former PM Jawaharlal Nehru. Sarma said that it is a shame that when Chinese attacked Bomdila, Nehru had simply said that 'his heart goes out to people of Assam'. He added that surrendering is a 'hallmark of Nehru-Gandhi family.'

PM actually 'Surender Modi': Rahul Gandhi

Going a step further in his line of attack over the India-China faceoff, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'Surender Modi' - playing on but misspelling 'Surrender' - while targeting him on the LAC standoff.

Rahul Gandhi voiced his clear disregard for the appeal made by the Government of India to stay united at a time when international forces are attempting to attack the country's sovereignty and went on to share a report by international news publication - The Japan Times, that alleged that for years Modi 'bent over backward to appease China' and asked if encroachment in Galwan will be 'enough to change India's approach towards China? The article is largely meaningless however once one factors in China's belligerence on being cornered due to global pressure, especially from the US, on Covid, and India has altered its rules of engagement accordingly.

This also comes amid statements by MEA and the Indian Army wherein they have maintained that disengagement has taken place at Galwan valley in Eastern Ladakh and have rejected China's 'untenable' claim over India's land. Moreover, Government of India also made it clear in the All Party meet - of which Congress was a part - that India has learned from 'past mistakes' and will not allow 'unilateral change at the LAC'.

