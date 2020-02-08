Owaisi Says Hyderabad Has Passed Resolution Against NPR

On Saturday, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi announced that Hyderabad had passed a resolution against the National Population Register (NPR) and it had become the first city in the nation to do so. He stated that the resolution was adopted after former Mayor and AIMIM national corporator Majid Hussein had proposed it to Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, who accepted it.

Read: Owaisi plays with fire over Shaheen Bagh; divines offhand 'Jallianwala Bagh' comparison

Owaisi took to twitter and said, "I thank all @aimim_national corporators & must also thank @TelanganaCMO for his support."

Read: Subramanian Swamy turns gaze at Asaduddin Owaisi, suggests new name for 'communal' AIMIM

Hyderabad is now the first Indian city to adopt a resolution against #NPR. @GHMCOnline adopted a resolution against #NPR



The resolution was adopted after former mayor & @aimim_national corporator Majid Hussein proposed it & it was accepted by @bonthurammohan — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 8, 2020

Read: 'Only Kejriwal now; wait & watch soon Owaisi will read Hanuman Chalisa': Yogi Adityanath

NPR dates announced

On Wednesday, the MoS for Home Nityanand Rai announced that the Centre had decided to prepare and update the population register from April to September 2020, throughout the country except for Assam. Nityanand Rai announced that the NPR will be carried out along with House listing for the Census.

The MoS also clarified that the NPR will not require the person to submit any documentation. "No document is to be collected during the updation of NPR," he said. He also stated that the requirement for the Aadhaar number under the National Population Register (NPR) is voluntary.

Read: MoS Nityanand Rai says NPR exercise to be carried out from April to September 2020