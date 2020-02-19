Congress Leader Reacts To Donald Trump's 'unfair' Remark, Calls It 'an Insult To India'

Ahead of US President Donald Trump's two-day visit to India, Congress leader Manish Tewari on Wednesday reacted to Trump's 'unfair' remark on India. Tewari said that the statement made by Trump was an insult to the dignity of the country. He also mentioned that the Ministry of External Affairs and Prime Minister Narendra Modi must respond to it.

Addressing the press briefing, Tewari said, "One important issue needs to be noted, in one video clip, I had heard 7 million people will be present in the event. Trump in the video said 'India has not treated us fairly'. This is a very serious issue, we welcome everyone, guests are always welcomed in India it is our culture. No one has the right to insult our country. The comment was uncalled for."

He continued, "I do hope MEA has responded to that and not swept it under the carpet. For the President of the US before the eve of his first-time visit to India to say that India has not treated them fairly, I think it's an insult and an affront against the dignity of our country, and I hope PM will respond to it. It is an honour of India that a million people are there to participate in events, but that is a sideshow."

"It undermined all the progress in the Indo-US relations since the steps laid by late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee the process which was then carried 10 years under the able leadership of Manmohan Singh and I don't think any self-respecting India should take this remark lightly," he added.

Speaking on the Trade deal, Tewari said, "In the video, he has clearly said that there will be no trade deal but if the trade deal happens it will be after the US presidential election. The tone of the visit seems to be transactional and not strategic. Between 2003-14 India and the US had set very strong footage on the strategic relationships. But there is nothing strategic about this visit."

Trump Signals 'very Big' Trade Deal

Ahead of his visit to India, US President Donald Trump has signalled towards a "very big deal" with India after the Presidential elections. He has signalled that a 'big trade deal' might not be on the agenda during his visit. Speaking to the media, he said, "We can have a trade deal with India, but I am really saving the big deal for later, maybe before elections. But we will have a very big deal with India."

#WATCH US President Donald Trump in Washington on his visit to India: I happen to like PM Modi a lot. He told me we will have 7 million people between the airport and the event. It's going to be the largest stadium in the world. It's going to be very exciting. pic.twitter.com/FdusHCInJ9 — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2020

Trump's visit to India

Donald Trump's visit which is his first foreign visit since his impeachment acquittal, will strengthen U.S.-India strategic partnership, stated the White House. During his two-day visit, Trump is scheduled to participate in a grand roadshow in Ahmedabad, tour the Sabarmati Ashram and inaugurate the newly-built Motera cricket stadium along with PM Modi on February 24 - the event is dubbed 'Namaste Trump'.

During the visit, Trump is likely to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra on Feb 25, with confirmation likely in the coming days. He will also likely visit the Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati. The leader is later expected to arrive in New Delhi to hold talks. Reports indicate that Prime Minister Modi might accompany President Trump to Sabarmati if time permits. The two leaders will then meet at the Hyderabad House and will lead official state meetings. President Trump will also meet with the executives of Indian companies during his visit at an event organised by the US embassy in New Delhi.

