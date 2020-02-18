'India Should Not Hide Its Reality,' Congress' Manish Tewari Hits Out At Centre

Targeting the Centre over unemployment, economic slowdown and inflation, Congress leader Manish Tewari on Tuesday opined that India should not hide its reality and it is absolute insecurity to project itself as 'rich and prosperous' nation. Tewari's attack at the Centre has come after the Gujarat state government constructed walls on the roads to purportedly hide the slums during the American President Donald Trump's visit later in the month.

"We are a developing nation, we have challenges, we should not hide our problems. We are a confident nation and we always engage with the best. It is absolute insecurity to say we are a very prosperous and rich nation,'' said Tewari.

US President Donald Trump is scheduled for a two-day Gujarat visit from February 24 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several trade deals are said to be signed during his visit. Speaking on Trump's visit and the trade deals, Tewari showed apprehension on what the trade deals with yield in return. "We have to see those trade deals what do we give and what we get in return as the devil lies in the detail. Untill the details are not made public, I do not think any substantive comment on the nature of Trump's visit can be made", said Tewari.

The Left parties have planned a protest against Trump's maiden visit to India. “CPI and CPI (M) will stage a protest against Donald Trump’s visit to the country. The agitation is likely to take place on February 24,” CPI General Secretary D Raja had said after Trump's visit was announced. Raja is of the opinion that India instead of pursuing an independent foreign policy, is succumbing to the pressure of the US on every issue.

The announcement of Trump’s first official visit to India was made by the White House earlier this month, which, in a statement, said that the US President and PM Modi had agreed during a recent phone conversation that the trip will “further strengthen the United States-India strategic partnership and highlight the strong and enduring bonds between the American and Indian people”.

(With ANI inputs)

