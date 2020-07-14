4 Calls From Priyanka Vadra, 6 From Chidambaram: Congress Frantically Dials Sachin Pilot

As Congress government in Rajasthan under the leadership of Ashok Gehlot battles for survival, senior leaders of the party have made as many as 29 calls to deputy CM and party's state chief Sachin Pilot in the last two days, sources said.

Although frantic calls have been made, sources have informed that Pilot has held his ground. While Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra has dilled Pilot four times in the last two days, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has called him once and KC Venugopal has called him three times. Senior leader Ahmed Patel - whom Pilot met on Saturday night and submitted his grievances - has made as many as fifteen calls to him, indicating Sonia Gandhi's desperation. Moreover, P Chidambaram has also called Pilot six times in an attempt to resolve the ongoing Rajasthan crisis.

However, with no sign of any sort of resolution, sources said that Sachin Pilot will not attend the second CLP meeting even as Congress has issued an ultimatum to the leader and his loyalists. Moreover, resort politics has also begun with both Pilot and Gehlot camps releasing videos of their MLAs at a Manesar hotel and Fairmont hotel, Jaipur respectively.

1st CLP meet

This comes as a second CLP meet is underway after Pilot skipped the first one. In the first CLP meet, the CLP in Rajasthan passed a resolution unanimously supporting the state government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. In what is seen as a categorical warning for Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and his loyalists, the resolution said that strict disciplinary action will be taken against any Congress MLA or office-bearer of the party directly or indirectly involved in anti-party activities. However, the Congress hasn't managed to tide over claims that Gehlot's numbers from the CLP meeting are dangerously low.

Rajasthan political chaos: Pilot vs Gehlot

The infighting among the Congress in Rajasthan came into the forefront when the state's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notices to multiple MLAs including CM and Deputy CM in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government. Following the incident, CM Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of attempting to topple his government amid the COVID-19 crisis. A day later, on July 11, Deputy CM Sachin Pilot went to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators, and sources said that in touch with the BJP. Sources also said that he has a one-on-one meeting with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and has put out his grievances.

Meanwhile, Gehlot monitored the situation from his residence in Jaipur and gathered all the MLAs who supported him. Breaking his silence on July 13, Pilot said that not only are the MLAs with him but that they are also with the people of Rajasthan. Moreover, Pilot met with Congress-turned-BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia in Delhi, setting off alarm bells in the Congress camp.

However, after initial reports that Pilot is likely to join BJP, sources from the latter said that the BJP may not involve itself just yet.

While it is still unclear who among Gehlot and Pilot has the majority support from the MLAs, the Bhartiya Tribal Party has issued a whip directing its two MLAs to abstain from voting if a floor test takes place, hinting that the political chaos in Rajasthan is a long-drawn battle.

