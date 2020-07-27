Congress Legal Eagles Write To Rajasthan Governor; Tell Him He Must Convene The Assembly

Congress leaders Salman Khurshid, Ashwani Kumar and Kapil Sibal on Monday wrote to Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra over CM Gehlot's proposal to convene the Assembly. Earlier in the day, sources had said that no decision had been taken on the Assembly session. The letter by the Congress leaders comes with the back-and-forth happening between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the Governor, with the former demanding that the Assembly session be held at the earliest so that he can quell fears over the stability of his government.

The letter stated that any deviation from the established constitutional petition in the present circumstances would be an avoidable negation of the Governor's oath of office and create a constitutional crisis.

Citing the reason for the letter to the Governor, the leaders wrote, "We are constrained to write to you in respect of recent developments in the State of Rajasthan concerning the delay in convening the session of Vidhan Sabha as decided and advised by the Council of Ministers. This has resulted in an avoidable constitutional impasse."

The Congress leaders said that the office of the Governor envisaged under our constitutional scheme, is above and beyond the constraints and compulsions of partisan politics so that its holder can act freely and fairly to uphold the Constitution.

"As a holder of a high public office, you are well aware that constitutional functionaries are charged by the oath of their off to vindicate the Constitution in letter and spirit. This obliges the Governor, in accordance with the established traditions of parliamentary and constitutional democracy to defer to the wisdom of an elected Government that expresses the will of the people in a parliamentary democracy," the letter reads.

READ: 'Democracy in danger': Ashok Gehlot hits out at Governor for delaying Assembly session

Rajasthan Governor writes to Centre on law & order

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Governor expressed concern over the present law and order situation of the state and has sent a report to the central govt mentioning the sloganeering done by MLAs on 24th July. He said that Congress MLAs were trying to gherao Raj Bhavan.

READ: Rajasthan Govt Crisis LIVE Updates: Guv suggests convening Assembly after 21-day notice

Gehlot cabinet proposes Assembly session from July 31

On Saturday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot submitted a revised proposal to the Governor on convening the assembly session from July 31. Sources said that a floor test is not part of the proposal, just a display of strength. While Coronavirus has been mentioned as the main agenda for the session, Gehlot had warned that Congress MLAs will protest outside the PM's residence if needed.

Gehlot and his MLAs had 'gheraoed' Raj Bhawan for 4-5 hours on Friday refusing to vacate till Governor Kalraj Mishra allows to call an Assembly session. Mishra has maintained that he cannot permit calling an Assembly session yet as the matter is sub-judice and is mulling legal options. After being assured by the Governor that 'constitution will be followed', they returned back to Fairmont Hotel where Gehlot's MLAs are holed up, while Pilot's smaller camp is set up in ITC Manesar.

READ: Amid tussle between Gehlot-Pilot camps, Rajasthan Governor sends report to Centre: Sources

READ: Rajasthan HC junks BJP's plea against BSP-Congress merger amid whip against Gehlot