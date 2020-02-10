Congress Triggers 'sword-fight' With Raj Thackeray, Says 'his Entire Ideology Has Changed'

Speaking to the media on Monday, senior Congress leader and Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat slammed MNS chief Raj Thackeray for threatening retaliation with “swords”. Mocking Thackeray for changing his pro-democracy ideology, Thorat asserted that such incendiary language would not be acceptable in the state. Moreover, he stressed that the rule of law is supreme in Maharashtra.

“I saw his speech. He was pro-democracy. Now, his entire ideology has changed. He is now speaking the language of swords. In Maharashtra, the language of swords is not acceptable for anyone. He should not say such things. Maharashtra is a state which runs according to the law of the land. And it will continue to run as per the law only,” Balasaheb Thorat stated.

'Swords will be answered with swords'

On February 9, Raj Thackeray addressed a massive MNS rally demanding the ouster of Bangladeshi and Pakistani infiltrators from the country. Defending the Centre on the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens, he termed the MNS protest march as an “answer” to the numerous nationwide protests. Virtually threatening retaliatory violence, Thackeray warned the anti-CAA protesters that their “swords” would be answered with “swords”.

Raj Thackeray on February 9 said, “Today’s march is an answer to those who have been organising protests against the CAA and the NRC. You will get a march as an answer to your march. But let me warn you, stones will be answered with stones and swords will be answered with swords.”

MNS veers towards Hindutva

Thorat's reaction assumes significance as Raj Thackeray has increasingly adopted a pro-Hindutva stance since the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in November 2019. This has reportedly irked the Congress party as the MNS chief played a key role in exposing the alleged flaws of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. While the MNS did not contest the election, his speeches were circulated and used by opposition parties across the country.

However, this did not fetch dividends for the Congress-NCP alliance in Maharashtra. Subsequently, the MNS' alliance talks with Congress-NCP for the Assembly elections did not materialise. Thackeray's support to the CAA and the NRC comes after his secret meeting with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis.

