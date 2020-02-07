Raj Thackeray Takes Fight To CM Uddhav's Doorstep; MNS Puts Up Poster Outside Matoshree

In a shocking dare to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday, MNS has put up posters right outside his Matoshree residence challenging him to fulfill his commitment that he made in a recent interview. The posters contain the following message- ‘Honourable Chief Minister, if your stance is that Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators must be thrown out of the country, then first clear the neighbourhoods in your Bandra backyard that are brimming with infiltrators’. This comes ahead of the protest rally of MNS on February 9, where Raj Thackeray is likely to demand the ouster of illegal migrants of Pakistani and Bangladeshi.

'Driving out infiltrators is the stance of Balasaheb Thackeray'

Talking to Saamana a few days back, Uddhav Thackeray echoed cousin and MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s stance that Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators must be thrown out of the country. He opined that this was originally the stance of Balasaheb Thackeray. Moreover, Thackeray also took a dig at the Centre for giving the Padma Shri award to Adnan Sami.

Uddhav Thackeray said, “I am still firm. Infiltrators are infiltrators. They cannot be given the Padma award. Driving out infiltrators is the stance of Balasaheb Thackeray. No one else can take credit for it. This is not a new position. Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators have to be thrown out. Who has stopped you?”

New title for Raj Thackeray

The MNS chief made his party's pro-Hindutva stance clear on January 23, the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. For instance, he commenced his speech by saying, “My Hindu brothers and sisters”. Furthermore, after addressing him as ‘Hindu Hriday Samrat’ (Emperor of Hindu Hearts) recently, MNS workers have now coined the title ‘Hindu Jan Nayak’ (Hero of Hindus) for party chief Raj Thackeray.

In a picture accessed by Republic TV on Thursday, the new T-shirt to be worn by MNS workers contains a reference to this title. Moreover, the T-shirt has slogans such as ‘The question is of national security, the clarion call of Hero of Hindus’ and ‘Throw out infiltrators, the issue is of national security’, drawing attention to Raj Thackeray’s February 9 rally. As per sources, the workers of MNS are likely to participate in the rally wearing this T-shirt.

