Congress MLA From Madhya Pradesh Resigns Amid Speculations Of Political Horse-trading

In a big setback to the Kamal-Nath led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, Hardeep Singh Dang, MLA from Suwasra, Mandsaur in MP has resigned. This comes amidst the constant speculations and allegations by the Congress, that BJP was trying to poach and pull out MPs from their government. On Thursday, top sources of Republic TV had stated that some Congress MLAs from MP had reached Bengaluru and that there was a possibility that 14 MLAs might resign from the government.

Congress had won a slender majority in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections in 2018. In the possibility that 14 MLAs resign from their seat, the Madhya Pradesh government will not be able to survive the trust vote.

MLAs in Bengaluru

Top sources told Republic TV on Wednesday that 4 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs have reached Bengaluru from the national capital. As per sources, four MLAs are allegedly kept in a luxury gated community near Whitefield. Further, three Congress MLAs and one Independent MLA are kept in Prestige Palm Meadows.

Moreover, 6 more MLAs from the ruling coalition in Madhya Pradesh are expected to reach the capital of Karnataka later in the day. As per sources, 14 MLAs are unhappy with the Kamal Nath government. Earlier, it was reported that 8-10 MLAs supporting the Congress government were 'forcibly' held in a Gurugram hotel on Tuesday.

