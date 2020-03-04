'Congress Will Expose Those Trying To Buy MLAs Using Black Money': Madhya Pradesh Minister

On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Minister BS Rathore warned that Congress will soon 'expose' those trying to 'buy party MLAs using black money'. His comments come against the backdrop of the recent allegations by the ruling-Congress party of BJP trying to poach MLAs so that the Madhya Pradesh government falls.

Congress had won a slender majority in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections in 2018. In the possibility that 14 MLAs resign from their seat, the Madhya Pradesh government will not be able to survive the trust vote.

"Those involved in buying MLAs using black money, are the ones who are afraid that their corrupt practices will be exposed by the Congress government. But Congress government in Madhya Pradesh will run for 5 years. If needed, conduct a floor test," Rathore said.

'BJP murdering mandate & democracy'

Earlier Congress leader Jitu Patwari had alleged that former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the "mastermind" of the "conspiracy" claiming that the BJP wanted to 'murder mandate and democracy.'

"Narendra Modi talked about different kinds of politics. So, this is his different politics. Different promises were made to MLAs. Rs. 50-60 crores are being offered to our MLAs. Where did they get this money? Some of our MLAs are in Bengaluru but they are with us," Congress leader Jitu Patwari told news agency ANI.

MLAs in Bengaluru

Top sources told Republic TV on Wednesday that 4 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs have reached Bengaluru from the national capital. Moreover, 6 more MLAs from the ruling coalition in Madhya Pradesh are expected to reach the capital of Karnataka later in the day. As per sources, 14 MLAs are unhappy with the Kamal Nath government. There is a possibility that some more MLAs might arrive in Bengaluru on Thursday. Earlier, it was reported that 8-10 MLAs supporting the Congress government were 'forcibly' held in a Gurugram hotel on Tuesday.

The numbers game

Currently, Congress has 114 legislators and is supported by one SP, two BSP (one of whom has been suspended) and 4 Independent MLAs in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly. On the other hand, BJP has 107 seats while two seats are vacant. As the halfway mark currently is 115, the Kamal Nath government has a very slender majority. In the possibility that 14 MLAs resign, the Madhya Pradesh government will fall. However, if the 4 Independent legislators decide to withdraw their support to Congress, then a minimum of only 6 more MLAs will be sufficient to ensure the collapse of the state government.

(With Agency Inputs)