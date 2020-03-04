Madhya Pradesh Congress Leader Jitu Patwari Visits MLAs At Gurugram Hotel

Congress leader Jitu Patwari on Tuesday night visited the ITC resort in Gurugram, Haryana where the eight Madhya Pradesh MLAs have been allegedly held against their will by a BJP leader. Speaking to the news agency ANI, Patwari said, "Things are under control. We will do a press conference tomorrow."

According to reports, senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh and his minister son Jaivardhan Singh also reached the hotel to meet the MLAs. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath told PTI, "Things are under control. There is nothing like that. The MLAs will come back."

Digvijay Singh accuses Chouhan, Mishra of bribing

Earlier on Monday, Digvijaya Singh had alleged that former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former minister Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crores to Congress MLAs in order to sack the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh.

"Ever since Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has become the opposition party in Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narottam Mishra and all those who looted the state for 15 years, they are not ready to sit in the Opposition and are openly offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crores to Congress MLAs," alleged Digvijaya Singh.

Singh further claimed that the two BJP leaders are offering Rs 5 crores to Congress MLAs now and the second instalment in Rajya Sabha and finally the third instalment when they help in bringing down the Madhya Pradesh government in the no-confidence motion.

Eight MLAs taken to Gurugram hotel

In a big political development in Madhya Pradesh, the ruling Congress has alleged that eight MLAs, four from the Congress and four independents who are supporting the government, have been forcefully kept at a hotel in Gurugram by a powerful former Madhya Pradesh BJP minister.

According to Patwari, senior BJP leaders including former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former ministers Narottam Mishra, Bhupendra Singh and Rampal Singh among others have taken the leaders forcibly.

Further, according to the Congress sources, woman BSP MLA Rambai, who is one of the eight MLAs taken to the hotel, was allegedly manhandled when Congress ministers reached the hotel to meet her.

In the 2018 elections, Congress won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly and formed the government with the help of four independent MLAs, two BSP MLAs, and a Samajwadi Party (SP) legislator. The BJP had won 109 seats in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

