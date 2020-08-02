Gehlot's MLA Croons Sad Song About Heartbreak; Hints At Welcoming Back Sachin Pilot

After Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Saturday urged PM Modi to get the alleged attempt to topple his government stopped and said he is open to welcoming back the Congress rebels led by Sachin Pilot, an MLA from Gehlot camp has dedicated a song to the former Deputy CM.

Congress MLA hints at welcoming Pilot

In a video surfacing on social media, from the Jaisalmer resort where the MLAs of Gehlot camp are staying, Rajendra Pareek can be heard singing the song "Koi Jab Tumhara Hriday Tod De" for Pilot and other MLAs hinting that the members of the party are willing to welcome the rebel leaders back.

Since the power tussle between him and Sachin Pilot resurfaced last month, the Congress veteran Gehlot has used harsh words against his former deputy, once even referring to him as 'nikamma' or useless. But Gehlot said he will do whatever the Congress leadership wants.

'What else do I want?"

He said the party trusted him and he has been a Union minister, AICC general secretary, state unit president and Chief Minister for a third time. "What else do I want? I am doing this to serve the public," he told reporters in Jaisalmer. The Congress has accused the BJP of playing a major role in the rebellion by the now sacked deputy chief minister and 18 other Congress MLAs who are threatening his government.

"We have no personal quarrel with anyone. In a democracy, fights happen over ideology, policies and programmes and not for toppling a government. Modi should get the drama which is going on in Rajasthan ended," Gehlot said outside the hotel where the MLAs were shifted on Friday.

Gehlot and other Rajasthan ministers are likely to spend most of their time in the state capital as the Congress tries to keep its numbers intact in Jaisalmer. Including the 19 rebels, the Congress has 107 MLAs in the 200-member assembly. The BJP has 72 MLAs.

Gehlot recalled that he had informed Narendra Modi about the political situation in the state through a letter and a telephone conversation. He said he will write another letter to Modi asking him to call a video conference of all chief ministers again to review the COVID-19 situation.

(With PTI inputs)