Congress MLA Navjot Sidhu Meets Farmers; Says 'protest's Politicisation Is A Disservice'

Backing the farmers protest at Delhi borders, Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday, commented that 'politicisation of the movement was a disservice'. Sitting with Punjab farmers, the ex-Punjab minister said that the farmers were protesting for democratic rights of '90% of India'. While Sidhu has batted for 'non-politicisation', ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has extended his support to the farmers, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal passed a resolution against the three Farm Laws.

Sidhu: 'Politicisation a disservice'

Farmers leading a Social Movement, fighting to protect Democratic Rights of 90% India (Labour, Small Traders, Shopkeepers & Consumers)... Success of this movement is the triumph of our Democracy. Politicisation of such a pristine movement, does a disservice to the People of India pic.twitter.com/GfxtdpoW91 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) December 20, 2020

Sidhu & Congress

Sidhu has been conspicuously absent from Congress' politics after he resigned from the state cabinet. He, however, made a public appearance at a "tractor rally" against the Centre''s farm laws in Moga in October and recently had an informal lunch with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh talking about 'his cricket experiences'. Sidhu has also launched his own channel on YouTube to 'connect with the people'. With 40.8K subscribers so far, Sidhu in his Youtube channel ‘Jittega Punjab’ (Punjab Will Win) highlights his role as a leader bringing 'reform in Punjab' to discuss “burning issues” on his channel. Sidhu fell out with Singh since Sidhu's wife - Navjot Kaur Sidhu was denied a Lok Sabha ticket.

Farmers protest continue

Rejecting the Centre's proposed amendment to the three Farm Laws, farmers have stayed firm on their demand of total repeal of the Farm acts, stating a 'lack of trust' on the Modi government. The farm union leaders were sent a 10-point proposal by the Centre assuring to give written guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), empowering states to create a law which will prevent misuse of traders' registration, continuing current electricity bill payment done by the government and amend the stubble burning penalty clause. While the Centre has been in talks to several other farm unions supporting the Laws, the protesting unions have retaliated by approaching the Supreme Court seeking a total repeal of the laws and a nationwide farm waiver.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar wrote an 8-page letter highlighting the Farm Laws' benefits, proposing the amendments. The Supreme Court has offered to form a panel to facilitate the talks with farms to stop the protests and remove the blockade to Delhi highways. Punjab is the only state which has passed farms negating the Centre's laws, while Delhi has passed a resolution against it.

