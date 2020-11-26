Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Reconciles With Navjot Sidhu; Says 'had Simple Talks On Cricket'

A day after Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh met estranged Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, the CM said on Thursday, that he hoped they would have more such cordial meetings in the future. Stating that the duo had a satisfying one-hour luncheon on Wednesday, he said that they 'made no plans for Punjab', but spoke on cricket. The duo has had a tumultuous relationship since Sidhu's wife - Navjot Kaur Sidhu was denied a Lok Sabha ticket.

Punjab CM: 'Talked about cricket over lunch' with Sidhu

“I was satisfied and happy with the meeting, and so was Sidhu. We did not make any plans for Punjab or India or the world. We just had some simple talks, during which Sidhu shared a lot of his cricketing experiences," said CM Singh adding that unfortunately, the media was making a mountain out of a molehill. He revealed that while his former cabinet colleague had boiled vegetables, he himself partook a `missi roti with dahi’ during the lunch. Taking a dig at the Shiromani Akali Dal’s remark on him hosting a banquet for Sidhu, he said, "Does that look like a banquet to the Akalis?”

Sidhu has stayed away from all Congress activities after he resigned from the state cabinet. He, however, made a public appearance at a "tractor rally" against the Centre''s farm laws in Moga last month where party leader Rahul Gandhi, Amarinder Singh and others were also present. Sidhu has also launched his own channel on YouTube to 'connect with the people'. With 40.8K subscribers so far, Sidhu in his Youtube channel ‘Jittega Punjab’ (Punjab Will Win) highlights his role as a leader bringing 'reform in Punjab' to discuss “burning issues” on his channel.

Sidhu's resignation

After a tumultuous spat with CM Captain Amarinder Singh during the Lok Sabha elections, Sidhu ad sent his resignation on June 10 to the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and tweeted about the same a month later. On June 6, Sidhu was given the power and new and renewable energy portfolio and was divested of the ministry of Local Government and Tourism and Cultural Affairs Departments. While he tendered his resignation as Punjab minister, the cricketer-turned-politician later confirmed that he will remain with the Congress.

Sidhu has been at loggerheads with the Punjab Chief Minister after he denied Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections. He and his wife have publically attacked the Punjab CM repeatedly during the election campaign. He has also courted massive controversy over his remarks attacking PM Modi, Smriti Irani and BJP.

