Haryana CM Meets Agriculture Min Over Farmers' Protest: 'Solution Hopefully In 1-2 Days'

As farmers' protest continues against the Centre's Farm Laws for the 24th consecutive day, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar met with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday, to discuss the ongoing tiff between Centre and farmers. After the meeting, Khattar said that he hopes that solution will be found within 1-2 days, with amendment to the Laws as per the farmers' demands. He also raised the issue of Haryana farmers, demanding Punjab to consider Sutlej Yamuna Link canal to help help Haryana's water scarcity.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's case tally crosses 1 crore; Govt to inoculate 30 cr soon

Haryana CM: 'Solution within 1-2 days'

I believe that the talk could be held in the next 2-3 days. A solution to this issue (farmers' protest) should be found through discussion. I have said that this issue should be resolved soon: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar after meeting Union Agriculture Minister NS Tomar https://t.co/vfDtJq6EHW pic.twitter.com/EQjEhb5iUk — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2020

"Punjab has a surplus of water. A lot of water flows to Pakistan in season, that water should be regulated and distributed throughout the country. I put this issue in front of everyone at the meeting," he added.

PM Modi shares Tomar's letter to farmers in nine regional languages to reach out to states

Tomar: 'Solution by year-end'

Earlier on Friday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the government is hopeful of resolving farmers' agitation by the year-end, as per PTI. This statement from Tomar comes after PM Modi's address to Madhya Pradesh farmers assuring continuance of Minimum support price (MSP), govt mandis and lucrativeness of farm agreements. The Prime Minister has also announced that he would address farmers again on December 25 - the birth anniversary of late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee - on the 3 Farm laws and initiate another instalment of direct benefit transfer (DBT) to farmer accounts.

Farmer Unions to meet UP admin at 11am tomorrow, to block roads if demands not met

Farmers protest continue

Rejecting the Centre's proposed amendment to the three Farm Laws, farmers have stayed firm on their demand of total repeal of the Farm acts, stating a 'lack of trust' on the Modi government. The farm union leaders were sent a 10-point proposal by the Centre assuring to give written guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), empowering states to create a law which will prevent misuse of traders' registration, continuing current electricity bill payment done by the government and amend the stubble burning penalty clause. While the Centre has been in talks to several other farm unions supporting the Laws, the protesting unions have retaliated by approaching the Supreme Court seeking a total repeal of the laws and a nationwide farm waiver.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar wrote an 8-page letter highlighting the Farm Laws' benefits, proposing the amendments. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has offered to form a panel to facilitate the talks with farms to stop the protests and remove the blockade to Delhi highways. Punjab is the only state which has passed farms negating the Centre's laws, while Delhi has passed a resolution against it.

Suvendu Adhikari & 23 others join BJP in Amit Shah's presence; thunders 'Bhaipo Hatao'