Puducherry: Suspended Cong MLA Urges LG Kiran Bedi To Initiate Probe Against Narayanasamy

Puducherry MLA Dhanavelu, who was suspended from the Congress party for 'anti-party activities', met with Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday and requested her to initiate a Crime-Branch investigation to probe corruption charges against Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.

V Narayanasamy had earlier accused Kiren Bedi of "wrongly trying to malign" him and had challenged her to prove accusations of land grabbing against him.

"I challenge Kiran Bedi. If I or any of my family members are proved guilty in any land grabbing case, I will resign. But will Kiran Bedi quit if it is proved otherwise? She is wrongly trying to malign me. She no longer deserves to be the Lieutenant Governor," the Chief Minister had said.

Dhanavelu had previously, submitted a memorandum with complaints against V Narayanasamy to LG Kiran Bedi, alleging that the Chief Minister had made several attempts to stop welfare activities in the Bahoor constituency.

Congress protests against V Narayanasamy

Congress MLA Dhanavelu held a massive rally in Puducherry on Wednesday, January 29, demanding a probe into the corruption allegations of the Puducherry Chief Minister.

The MLA slammed V Narayanasamy saying, "Chief Minister has not been able to execute welfare schemes for people. He does not have any power. Therefore, we demand that he must resign & give way to somebody capable. Why I say this is because Narayanasamy became CM from the backdoor."

"Guv's powers not at the pleasure of CM's office"

Hitting back at Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy over his criticism that she has been "overstepping" her authority, Kiran Bedi on Tuesday said her powers and responsibilities were not at the pleasure of his office.

In her WhatsApp message, the former IPS officer said, "the powers and responsibility of Lt Governor are from the Government of Union Territory Act and Business Rules made by President and not at the pleasure of the CM's office."

Bedi, who has been at loggerheads with the V Narayanasamy- led government on various administrative issues said, "unfortunately the Chief Minister has only been wanting a rubber stamp office and not thinking and contributing one."

