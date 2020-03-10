Congress MLAs Claim Kamal Nath 'masterstroke' Pending, Say 'Picture Abhi Baaki Hai'

Amid the political chaos in Madhya Pradesh, with 22 MLAs have already resigned from the Congress. Their dwindling numbers pose a threat to the maintainability of their government. However, the Kamal Nath-led government is still confident of holding power in the state. Even as Jyotiraditya Scindia and other MLAs tendered their resignations, several Congress leaders exuded confidence in the government while heading for a meeting called by CM Kamal Nath. "We will sit and discuss on all angles. You will get to know what happens. There is nothing impossible in politics," said a Congress MLA.

One of the MLAs loyal to Kamal Nath remarked, "There is a masterstroke of Kamalnath. The strategy is being discussed. Picture abhi baaki hai (sic)."

Yet another one said that, "We are looking at the situation. We are meeting and will formulate a plan. We shall see."

Scindia to join BJP & be named RS candidate?

In a sensational development, just minutes after Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia announced his resignation from the party on Tuesday, sources have said that Scindia will officially join the BJP in the afternoon. Sources further mentioned that in the evening BJP's Central Election Commission (CEC) will also announce Scindia as a Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh.

Furthermore, sources said that to challenge the Kamal Nath-led government, BJP will demand a floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly on March 16. The Rajya Sabha election is to be held on March 26.

Scindia resigns

In his letter, Scindia mentioned that his dissatisfaction had built up in the past one year. He wrote to Sonia, "As you well know, this path that has been drawing itself out over the last year."

The Congress high-command had also attempted desperate overtures to Scindia, offering to meet his demands, whether they be a Rajya Sabha seat or the post of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief. However, Scindia appeared resolved. The day also falls on the 75th birth anniversary of Scindia's late father and former Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia.

