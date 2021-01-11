Congress MP Digvijaya Singh Slams 'Godse Gyanshaala', Calls Him 'India's First Terrorist'

Slamming the Hindu Mahasabha's 'Godse Gyaanshala', veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday, said that the basic fight with the BJP was ideological. Stating that Mahatma Gandhi was the biggest Hindu, he denounced Godse - saying his name was poisonous. Terming Godse as the first terrorist, Singh said the move by the Hindu Mahasabha - an RSS affiliate, to idolize Godse was shameful.

"The battle is of ideology. Was there any bigger Hindu than Gandhiji? He died saying Hey Ram. Nathuram Godse was a traitor whose name was poisonous. He was the first terrorist," said Digvijaya Singh to reporters.

Hindu Mahasabha opens 'Godse Gyaanshala' in MP's Gwalior; terms him a 'true patriot'

Hindu Mahasabha unveils 'Godse Gyaanshala'

In a shocking insult to the Father of the Nation, the Hindu Mahasabha on Sunday opened a study centre on Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, at its office in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. Named as 'Godse Gyaanshala', the Hindu Mahasabha claimed that it is to "educate" youngsters on the Partition of India and to spread awareness about historical personalities like Maharana Pratap. Mahasabha leaders like Vinod Joshi, Kailash Narayan Sharma, Lal ji Sharma and Haridas Agrawal were present on the occasion.

In the visuals, portraits of Godse and fellow convict Narayan Apte, along with other leaders including Jan Sangh leader Syama Prasad Mookerjee and RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar were seen. The Mahasabha workers were seen performing ‘aarti’ and chanting hymns. Hindu Mahasabha national vice president Jaiveer Bhardwaj said, "The Nathuram Godse "gyaanshala" will inform the young generation about various aspects of the Partition of India and will disseminate information on national leaders like Guru Gobind Singh, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharana Pratap".

Calling Godse a true patriot, Bharadwaj also said that Mahasabha has no political motives but wants to promote "true history". He also added that the library will be opened from January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. This is not the first time that Hindu Mahasabha has praised Godse openly. Earlier in 2017, the Mahasabha had unveiled a statue of Godse but after strong opposition, the statue was seized.

Defending the Gyaanshala, Bharadwaj said," He took training in Gwalior and purchased pistol to kill Gandhi and Jinnah from here and then went to Delhi. He tried once but wasn't successful. And it was Congress' fault because they were in power and they did not bother to care about his actions. Later when Godse killed Gandhi, then Hindu Mahasabha said that anyone who will divide the nation will not be forgiven. The youth of this country should know that Godse was inspired by great people and here, they will get to read about Godse and about his nationalism."

