Cong Opposes Centre Suspending MPLAD Funds For 2 Years, Says 'Move To Make MPs Redundant'

Opposing the Centre's move to suspend MPLAD funds for 2 years, Congress Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidamabaram, on Monday, said that the Centre's move was aimed to 'make MPs redundant. Airing similar views, Congress MPs - Randeep Surjewala, Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor have also stated that while they accept the salary cut, but have heavily opposed the suspension of MP-LAD funds as it was an 'instrument customise micro-level interventions to alleviate distress'. On the other hand, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel welcomed the salary cut but added that the Central government could save Rs 20,000 crores by scrapping Central Vista redevelopment project.

Congress opposes MPLAD fund suspension

If the government wants to garner funds there are many ways, but to do away with MPLAD is absolutely unacceptable. It’s a sinister move to make constituency MPs redundant and enforce a Presidential form of government by stealth. — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) April 6, 2020

He added, "This is totally unacceptable. These funds are absolutely necessary to fund local area development. Will oppose this arbitrary diktat. The whole purpose is to make MPs redundant. This is an assault on the legislators. Scrap all vanity projects of this government."

Congress welcomes Centre's '30% salary cut for MPs'; but adds 'scrap Central Vista too'

Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Salary Cut Fine not MPLAD’s

Need it for the poor & most vulnerable. pic.twitter.com/7sJSgpNR1p — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) April 6, 2020

सांसदों की सैलरी पर कट ज़रूर लगाएँ पर सरकार अगर अपने खर्चे में 30% कटौती कर ले तो कई लाख करोड़ रुपैया कोरोना से जंग में और जुड़ जाएगा।#Covid_19india

हमारा वक्तव्य-: pic.twitter.com/buowFFyWNa — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 6, 2020

Centre's decision to cut salaries &pensions of MPs is welcome. It's a good way for us to show solidarity w/people suffering across the country. But the Ordinance ending MPLADS funds for 2 years &pooling them into a Consolidated Fund run by the CentralGovt is problematic: [contd.] — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 6, 2020

BIG: MPs, Cabinet Mins' salaries cut by 30% for one year; Prez, VP, Guvs volunteer too

Centre cuts MPs' salary by 30%, suspends MPLAD

Earlier in the day, the Central Government decided to slash salaries of Members of Parliament and Union Cabinet Ministers by 30% for one year amid the COVID-19 pandemic in India. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar informed that the Union Cabinet has approved an Ordinance amending the salary, allowances and pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954 reducing allowances and pension by 30% w.e.f. April 1 for a year. A law will be introduced in the Parliament soon for the same.

Moreover, the Modi Cabinet approved temporary suspension of MPLAD Fund of MPs during 2020-21 and 2021-22 for managing health and the adverse impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 in India. The consolidated amount of MPLAD Funds for two years — Rs 7900 crores — will go to the Consolidated Fund of India (CFI). India's current Coronavirus (COVID-19) tally stands at 4067 cases, with 109 deaths.