The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Cong Opposes Centre Suspending MPLAD Funds For 2 Years, Says 'Move To Make MPs Redundant'

Politics

Opposing the Centre's move to suspend MPLAD funds for 2 years, Congress MP Karti Chidamabaram, on Monday, said that the Centre's move was to 'make MPs redundant

Written By Suchitra Karthikeyan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Karti

Opposing the Centre's move to suspend MPLAD funds for 2 years, Congress Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidamabaram, on Monday, said that the Centre's move was aimed to 'make MPs redundant. Airing similar views, Congress MPs - Randeep Surjewala, Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor have also stated that while they accept the salary cut, but have heavily opposed the suspension of MP-LAD funds as it was an 'instrument customise micro-level interventions to alleviate distress'. On the other hand,  Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel welcomed the salary cut but added that the Central government could save Rs 20,000 crores by scrapping Central Vista redevelopment project.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Centre cuts MPs' salaries by 30%; India's total cases at 4067

Congress opposes MPLAD fund suspension

He added, "This is totally unacceptable. These funds are absolutely necessary to fund local area development. Will oppose this arbitrary diktat. The whole purpose is to make MPs redundant. This is an assault on the legislators.  Scrap all vanity projects of this government."

Congress welcomes Centre's '30% salary cut for MPs'; but adds 'scrap Central Vista too'

BIG: MPs, Cabinet Mins' salaries cut by 30% for one year; Prez, VP, Guvs volunteer too

Centre cuts MPs' salary by 30%, suspends MPLAD

Earlier in the day, the Central Government decided to slash salaries of Members of Parliament and Union Cabinet Ministers by 30% for one year amid the COVID-19 pandemic in India. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar informed that the Union Cabinet has approved an Ordinance amending the salary, allowances and pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954 reducing allowances and pension by 30% w.e.f. April 1 for a year. A law will be introduced in the Parliament soon for the same.

Assam govt to file cases against Markaz attendees who have tested positive for Coronavirus

Moreover, the Modi Cabinet approved temporary suspension of MPLAD Fund of MPs during 2020-21 and 2021-22 for managing health and the adverse impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 in India. The consolidated amount of MPLAD Funds for two years — Rs 7900 crores — will go to the Consolidated Fund of India (CFI). India's current Coronavirus (COVID-19) tally stands at 4067 cases, with 109 deaths.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Sharad
SHARAD PAWAR ON COVID-19
Wockhardt Hospital
MUMBAI HOSPITAL: 30 STAFF POSITIVE
Congress
CONGRESS WELCOMES 30% SALARY CUT
Mamata
MAMATA BANERJEE: 'GLOBAL ADVISORY'
Ranvir Shorey, Richa Chadha, other stars troll BJP leader for holding torch march
BJP LEADER TROLLED BY CELEBS
Assam
MARKAZ: ASSAM GOVT TO FILE CASES