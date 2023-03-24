Congress Plotted Against Rahul Gandhi: BJP Says 'no Role' In Conviction, Disqualification

Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, lost his Lok Sabha membership as he got disqualified as an MP after being convicted in a criminal defamation case on the 'Modi surname' issue. While the Congress party is accusing the BJP of playing "dictatorial" politics, the saffron party is accusing Rahul's aides of conspiring against him. During a press conference at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the Congress leaders were lethargic in moving the Supreme Court for Rahul unlike Pawan Khera's case.

Shri @dpradhanbjp & Shri @ianuragthakur jointly address a press conference at party headquarters in New Delhi. https://t.co/shqJLjuakK March 24, 2023

BJP questions Congress' intentions

During the press briefing, the BJP leader denied his party's role and questioned why Congress members did not approach the Supreme Court of India for Rahul Gandhi just like they did for Pawan Khera. The latter was arrested by the Assam Police on February 23 in connection with his alleged remarks against PM Narendra Modi made at a press conference in Mumbai on February 17. Congress moved the Supreme Court against the decision and Khera received interim bail which was extended till April 10.

"Whoever planned this conspiracy within the Congress, Rahul Ji you must get to the roots of it. Who is it that wanted to get rid of you. Didn't he find anyone to give him the right advice or was he deliberately pushed on the wrong path?" Thakur questioned.

In contrast, Congress members, according to the BJP, were not as active for Rahul who has now been disqualified as the Wayanad MP after being convicted for the 2019 defamation case. He was sentenced to two years imprisonment but got a 30 day bail to challenge the decision and approach a higher court within 30 days. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, however, has said that the party will fight the Surat Court's decision against the conviction "legally and politically."

"We will fight this battle both legally and politically. We will not be intimidated or silenced. Instead of a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam, RahulGandhi stands disqualified," Ramesh tweeted.