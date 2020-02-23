Congress Poses 5 Questions Of 'national Interest' Ahead Of President Trump's Maiden Visit

Ahead of President Donald Trump's maiden visit to India, senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala has posed five questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on US-India trade, H-1 B visas, national security, oil prices and steel exports. In a series of tweets on Sunday, Surjewala began by stating that these were important questions in 'national interests' that every Indian citizen ahead of the POTUS' visit must get answers to.

The senior Congress leader stated that despite the fact that Indians account for 70% of 85000 H-1B visas, the rejection rate for India has increased from 6% in 2015 to 24% in 2019. Taking a jibe at the mega 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad which PM Modi and Trump are scheduled to headline, Surjewala questioned, "Will Prime Minister take care of national interests and tell President Trump to go easy and to permit H-1B visas for Indians?"

The Congress leader, in another tweet also questioned India's stance as US prepares to sign a deal with Taliban on 29 February. He questioned, ''What about India’s red lines! Have we forgotten IC814 hijacking & release of terrorist Masood Azhar in Kandhar, who’s JeM then attacked Parliament & Pulwama? As gala bash unfolds, Will Modiji raise our National Security concerns?" .

Thirdly, the 52-year-old Congress leader also reflected upon the 'Duty-free Exports' to America as he highlighted that the Trump-administration had removed India from America's Duty Free Import list earlier in 2019. He also mentioned that the move has affected $5.6 billion Indian exports to the US.

In his fourth tweet, Surjewala questioned the sanctions by the US that stopped India from buying cheaper oil from Iran. At last, he also stated that despite India's commitment to a $3 billion Defence purchases from the US, why did the Trump Government hike tariffs on import by 25% which in turn have affected India's exports of steel. The Congress leader urged Prime Minister Modi to take these issues up with President Trump. "Let's honour our visiting dignitary but let's also honour exports and enterprise of our steel industry. Mr Modi the nation awaits answers," said Surjewala in the video he tweeted.

Trump's India visit

Donald and Melania Trump will visit Delhi and Gujarat on February 24-25 - marking his first presidential visit to India. The trip - which is his first foreign visit since his impeachment acquittal, will include the 'Namaste Trump' event at Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium before he leaves for Agra and then New Delhi. After being received by PM Modi at Ahmedabad airport, en-route to the stadium, a roadshow has been organised in which thousands are expected to greet the leaders.

After the 'Namaste Trump' event, Trump will be visiting Gandhiji's Sabarmati Ashram after which he will fly off to Agra - where he will be received by CM Adityanath. The first couple will visit the Taj Mahal and then head to New Delhi. The next day, i.e. February 25, President Trump and his delegation will hold dialogue with the Indian leadership and both leaders will pay respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.

