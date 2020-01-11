Congress Resorting To 'appeasement Politics', Playing With 'national Interest', Says UP CM

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed the Congress party for their prolonged participation in the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act saying that the party was 'playing with the national interest.' He also blamed Congress for doing 'appeasement politics' saying that those who were talking about 'saving' the constitution were in fact actually 'strangulating it.' Yogi Adityanath said this while addressing a public gathering during 'Hunar Haat inauguration' in Lucknow. The UP Chief Minister along with Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi inaugurated the 12-day 'Hunar Haat' which seeks to provide employment opportunities and market exposure to artisans, craftsmen, and traditional culinary experts.

"India is moving ahead with self-respect and dignity. This law (CAA) is not against any caste or religion. Congress is playing with the national interest," said Yogi Adityanath.

Population of Muslims in India increased

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister cited the Liaquat-Nehru agreement stating that unlike Pakistan, India had kept its word to it and that was the reason why the population of Muslims in India increased. The Liaquat–Nehru Pact was a bilateral treaty between Liaquat Ali Khan PM of Pakistan and Jawaharlal Nehru PM of India in 1950, where refugees were allowed to return to dispose of their property. Under the pact, abducted women and looted property were to be returned, forced conversions became unrecognized, and minority rights were confirmed.

"It was clear from the 1950 Liaquat-Nehru agreement that minorities will be taken care of by both the countries (India and Pakistan). This is the reason, the population of Muslims has increased by six to seven times in India while in Pakistan it has decreased."

(With Agency Inputs)

