Arvind Kejriwal Takes Oath As Delhi CM For Third Time At Ramlila Maidan

After registering a thumping victory in the the Delhi polls, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday took oath as Delhi Chief Minister for the third time. Along with him, 6 ministers took oath namely - Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain, and Rajendra Gautam.

#LIVE | Manish Sisodia and other ministers take oath along with Arvind Kejriwal at New Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. Tune in: https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/oOAcWx4nXd — Republic (@republic) February 16, 2020

Hours before the swearing-in ceremony, Arvind Kejriwal invited Delhiites again for his oath-taking ceremony at Ramlila Maidan. Referring to himself as "Son of Delhi", Kejriwal urged Delhiites to attend the ceremony. The AAP chief tweeted saying, "Delhiites, your son is going to take oath as Delhi chief minister for the third time. You must come to bless your son".

The AAP had already declared that it will not invite anyone outside Delhi for Kejriwal's swearing-in. However, they invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP MPs and MLAs for the ceremony. The list of invitees for Kejriwal's oath-ceremony include-international tennis player Sumit Nagal, Delhi government school student and beneficiary of Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana who cracked IIT Vijay Kumar, mohalla clinic doctor Alka, bike ambulance service officer Yudhishtir Rathee, night shelter caretaker Shabina Naaz, bus marshall Arun Kumar, Signature bridge architect Ratan Jamshed Batliboi and metro pilot Nidhi Gupta. 'Baby Mufflerman' Aavyan Tomar is a 'special invitee' at the ceremony.

AAP swept Delhi elections

The Kejriwal-led AAP won the Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday with a clear majority of 62 seats. Though the parties tally was reduced from 67 seats in 2015, BJP increased its number of seats in the 70-seat Delhi assembly bagging eight seats but was confined to a single-digit. The Congress party failed to open its account just like the 2015 elections.

