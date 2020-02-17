Milind Deora Hails 'fiscally-prudent' AAP Govt; Maken Says 'you're Free To Leave Congress'

Hailing Kejriwal's fiscally prudent Delhi government, former Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora on Sunday, shared that the Delhi government has doubled its revenue to Rs 60000 crores. Moreover, he added a 'lesser-known fact' that Kejriwal has maintained a surplus revenue over the last 5 years. Sharing a video of Kejriwal in the Delhi Assembly, Deora – who had resigned from his post after Rahul Gandhi's resignation as Congress chief – he stated that Delhi is now one of India’s most fiscally prudent governments.

Deora hails 'fiscally-prudent' AAP govt

Sharing a lesser known & welcome fact — the @ArvindKejriwal-led Delhi Government doubled its revenues to ₹60,000 crore & maintained a revenue surplus over the last 5 years.



Food for thought: Delhi is now one of India's most fiscally prudent governments

Maken hits back

In response to Deora lauding Kejriwal, former Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken told Deora that he was free to leave the Congress if he wanted too. Maken, who was a part of the Sheila Dikshit government pointed out that the Delhi government had been in surplus during the Congress rule too. Slamming Deora for propagating 'half baked facts', Maken gave Deora a comparison between the Congress and the AAP governments.

Brother,you want to leave @INCIndia-Please do-Then propagate half baked facts!



However,let me share even lesser know facts-

1997-98-BE (Revenue) 4,073cr

2013-14-BE (Revenue) 37,459cr

During Congress Govt Grew at 14.87% CAGR



2015-16 BE 41,129

2019-20 BE 60,000

AAP Gov 9.90% CAGR — अजय माकन (@ajaymaken) February 16, 2020

Congress and AAP in Delhi

Kejriwal, who was the founder of India against Corruption (IAC) had protested against the Delhi government's corruption in the Commonwealth Games 2010. In 2013, running a massive pro-poor, anti-corruption campaign, Kejriwal defeated the incumbent CM Sheila Dikshit to form a minority government with 23 seats and outside support of 8 Congress MLAs. But soon, he resigned in February 2014 after the Delhi Assembly failed to pass the Jan Lokpal Bill. He later admitted that it was a mistake.

Failing to win in the General Assembly, Kejriwal contested for the Delhi polls in 2015 and was elected to the Assembly with a thumping majority of 67 seats in the 70-seat Assembly. While the BJP won 3 seats, Congress failed to a single seat. In 2020, Kejriwal repeated his success, winning 62 seats, while the Congress still failed to open its account.