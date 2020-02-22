Congress' Sanjay Nirupam Alleges CM Thackeray 'running BJP's Agenda' On CAA-NRC-NPR

Slamming Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's flipping stance on CAA-NPR, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, on Saturday alleged that Thackeray was furthering his own and BJP's agenda. Pointing out that Thackeray held a CM post due to Congress-NCP, the former Sena MP added that Thackeray seldom consulted with his allies on CAA and NPR. Taking a jibe at Congress, he claimed that an expert must have told all Congress MLAs to vehemently oppose CAA-NRC-NPR, but had not briefed the Maha Vikas Aghadi to do the same.

Nirupam claims 'CM furthering BJP agenda'

You have a point Manish.Congress and NCP has taken anti #CAA #NPR & #NRC stand but the Chief Minister who is holding the position due to Cong-NCP support is neither consulting them nor listening to them on this issue.

He is running his own agenda,rather BJP's agenda. https://t.co/6TpubGeFQN — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) February 22, 2020

Uddhav's flip-flop on CAA-NRC-NPR

After meeting PM Modi in Delhi on Friday, Thackeray held a press conference in which he maintained that the NPR was a regular exercise like the census and that a nationwide NRC would not be implemented. However, after meeting Congress interim-chief Sonia Gandhi, Thackeray tweeted that the Maharashtra government would not allow NPR in the state if the new columns proposed in the NPR forms were found to be problematic after scrutiny. This is the first time that Shiv Sena has hinted at the possibility of not implementing the NPR.

Similarly, in the above-mentioned press conference, he observed that no individual needed to worry about the CAA as it was legislation to give citizenship to persecuted minorities in neighbouring countries. But post-Gandhi meet, Thackeray tweeted that the legislation 'seems' to not take away one's citizenship. Moreover, he added cast aspersion over the implementation and practicality of the CAA.

Thackeray-Pawar clash and MVA tiff

This meetings comes amidst Thackeray locking horns with NCP chief Sharad Pawar over the transfer of the Elgaar Parishad case from the Maharashtra police to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), with the former opposing it and the latter green-lighting it. Apart from this, Thackeray has also announced the dates for the NPR process to be conducted in Maharashtra from May 1. In response, Pawar has claimed he will convince Thackeray to reconsider on NPR as the NCP-Congress is against the process and the NCP-led Home Ministry has claimed that they will push for a parallel probe into the Elgar Parishad case. Shiv Sena which formed a secular coalition has been locking horns over Hindutva with Congress, majorly over its hero- Savarkar.

