Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray & Minister Aaditya Meet PM Modi At 7LKM In Delhi

Amid the ongoing Maha Vikas Aghadi tiff over various issues, PM Narendra Modi on Friday, released the first photo of his meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The CM was accompanied by his son - Aaditya Thackeray, who is also a state Cabinet minister. Thackeray is also scheduled to meet Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi after this meeting and will hold a press conference to brief the media on the meeting.

Thackerays meets PM Modi

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Uddhav Thackeray as well as Minister in the Maharashtra Government, Shri @AUThackeray called on PM @narendramodi. @OfficeofUT pic.twitter.com/YOmxsBCGO3 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 21, 2020

BIG: NCP claims Maha govt to parallelly probe Bhima-Koregoan case, amid Pawar-Uddhav tiff

Thackeray announces meeting with PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi

Earlier on Thursday, Sena MP Sanjay Raut had announced that Thackeray had scheduled a 'courtesy' meet with PM Narendra Modi and Congress interim-chief Sonia Gandhi, separately. This the first time Uddhav Thackeray will visit the national capital after assuming office as Maharshtra CM. While the details of the meeting are unknown, Sena mouthpiece Saamana has hit out at the BJP saying that as the Ram mandir is projected to be completed by 2024, BJP will benefit from it.

Shiv Sena alleges 'Mandir in 2024' will benefit BJP in polls ahead of Thackeray-Modi meet

Thackeray-Pawar clash & Sena-Cong tiff

Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar have locked horns over the transfer of the Elgaar Parishad case from the Maharashtra police to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). While Pawar had pushed for a separated probe into the case, Thackeray has overruled NCP allowing the case to be transferred to the NIA. Apart from this, Thackeray has also announced the dates for the NPR process to be conducted in Maharashtra from May 1. On the other hand, Pawar has claimed he will convince Thackeray to reconsider on NPR as the NCP-Congress is against the process and the NCP-led Home Ministry has claimed that they will push for a parallel probe into the Elgar Parishad case.

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance was formed after the Sena-BJP 'Mahayuti' fell out squabbling over CM post and portfolio sharing. Since then, Shiv Sena which formed a secular coalition has been locking horns over Hindutva with Congress, majorly over its hero- Savarkar. Fadnavis has vowed that he will not rest till the 'Shiv Sangram' - BJP- Shiv Sena is back in power.

BIG: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar claims 'No jyotish can predict how long govt will last'

BIG: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to meet PM Narendra Modi in Delhi on Feb 21