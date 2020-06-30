Congress' Sanjay Nirupam Backs Ban On Chinese Apps, Raises Concern For TikTok Stars

Causing a major blow to China’s Digital Silk Route ambitions, the Government of India banned 59 Chinese Apps including TikTok, WeChat, and UC Browser. Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam came out in support of the Modi government over the massive decision, however, he expressed concerns that many young citizens would be unemployed due to the ban on the video-sharing app.

“Banning Chinese apps is the right decision. But with the TikTok ban, millions of youth of our country will become unemployed. And we will be deprived of the cheapest, pure and homely entertainment of this period. The sudden end of TikTok stars is a tragedy. Humble tribute to this immense talent,” Sanjay Nirupam said in a tweet.

चीनी ऐप्स को बैन करना सही फैसला है।

पर टिक टॉक बैन होने से हमारे देश के लाखों नौजवान बेरोज़गार हो जाएँगे।

और इस दौर के सबसे सस्ते,शुद्ध और देसी मनोरंजन से हम महरूम हो जाएँगे।

टिक टॉक स्टारों का अचानक अंत त्रासद है।

उनकी असीम प्रतिभाओं को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि #ChineseAppBlocked — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) June 30, 2020

TikTok's response after the ban

Within hours of being banned by the Indian Government along with 58 other China-origin apps, TikTok India on Tuesday has issued a statement. Nikhil Gandhi, Head of the company has said that the app is in the process of complying with the government's 'interim order'.

"We have been invited to meet concerned government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarifications. TikTok continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law and has not shared any information of our users in India with any foreign government, including the Chinese government," the statement reads.

"Further we are requested to in the future we would not do so. We place the highest importance on user privacy and integrity," it added.

India bans 59 Chinese apps

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday banned 59 Chinese applications including TikTok. The Centre stated that it has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers that have locations outside India. Hence, in a move to protect the sovereignty of Indian Cyberspace and to ensure the interests of crores of Indian mobile users. The move came amid the ongoing India-China standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

