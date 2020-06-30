'Let Not Our Trust In You Collapse': Congress' Kapil Sibal Pens Rhyme On Govt's 59 App-ban

Causing a major blow to China’s Digital Silk Route ambitions, the Government of India banned 59 Chinese Apps including TikTok, WeChat, and UC Browser. In a strong reaction to the Centre’s massive decision, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal encouraged the Modi government to also ‘reclaim’ India’s territory that has been usurped by China.

Taking to Twitter, Kapil Sibal shared a poetic message to the Indian Government on its latest move. Addressing the BJP government, the Congress leader wrote, “while you ban those Chinese apps, try and fill our security gaps, let not our trust in you collapse. Our brave soldiers will force them back to make Chinese redraw their maps.”

Tensions between India and China have been on the peak over the last month, particularly after a violent face-off took place at the Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian Army soldiers were martyred. In a strong retaliation against China’s intrusion, amid calls by Indian citizens to boycott Chinese goods, the decision to ban 59 apps has been taken.

India bans 59 Chinese apps

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday banned 59 Chinese applications including TikTok. The Centre stated that it has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers that have locations outside India. Hence, in a move to protect the sovereignty of Indian Cyberspace and to ensure the interests of crores of Indian mobile users. The move came amid the ongoing India-China standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Anti-China sentiment across India

After 20 soldiers were martyred at the LAC, several groups across the nation have protested against the sale of Chinese goods. Moreover, the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL)- a PSU under the aegis of the Ministry of Railways has terminated a Chinese company’s contract. The BCCI too has called a council meeting to rethink its sponsorship from Chinese companies. Centre too has taken several steps to decrease Chinese imports to make India more self-reliant. Apart from these, recently several Indian companies with Chinese funding have faced the ire of the public as 'ban Chinese goods' sentiment grows stronger.

