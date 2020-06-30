'Mission Accomplished': NCW Chief Rekha Sharma Thanks PM Modi For Ban On TikTok & Others

National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for banning TikTok, along with other Chinese apps. Taking to Twitter, she exclaimed that "Finally TikTok is banned in India." The NCW chief further added "Mission accomplished" as she was earlier seeking a ban on TikTok for its objectionable content.

Last month, the NCW chief had raised her voice against TikTok after a several videos were brought to her notice that portrayed violence. Rekha Sharma had taken to TikTok India and had reiterated that it doesn't have any mechanism to deal with the 'seriousness of the situation' as they are not 'sensitive' enough to see the violence in the video content. She had also informed that she would be writing to the government of India to ban the app as it was leading youngsters towards 'unproductive life', besides having 'objectionable videos'.

Finally @tiktok is blocked in India along with around 50 more Chinese apps ..thank you @PMOIndia @narendramodi Ji. Mission accomplished. — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) June 29, 2020

India bans 59 Chinese apps

In a big development, amid the on-going India-China border tensions, the Home Minister on Monday banned 59 Chinese Apps including Tik-Tok. According to the Centre, it received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers that have locations outside India. The government banned the apps in order to protect the sovereignty of Indian Cyberspace and to ensure the interests of crores of Indian mobile users.

