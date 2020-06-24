Congress' Sanjay Nirupam Supports Raj CM's Demand To Make Rahul Gandhi Congress Chief

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam supported Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's demand to make Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as party President again. Taking to Twitter, Nirupam stated that this demand should have been "seconded by a resolution unanimously", and should have been passed by the entire Congress Working Committee (CWC).

I support the demand made by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot yesterday in #CWC that Rahul Gandhi should come back as Congress President at the earliest. This demand should have been seconded by a resolution unanimously passed by the whole CWC.

Probably, they missed it. — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) June 24, 2020

The demand was made by the Rajasthan CM during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Tuesday. He further suggested that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) should call a virtual meeting session in this regard. As per reports, he also received support from Youth Congress president Srinivas BV and some other leaders for his pitch. Rahul Gandhi was appointed as the Congress President in 2017 but last year's parliamentary elections brought his tenure to an end. Currently, Sonia Gandhi is the party President.

Sonia Gandhi chairs CWC

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday chaired a meeting the Congress Working Committee (CWC). The meeting was attended by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, all Congress chief ministers, and senior leaders. The meeting discusses issues pertaining to COVID-19 management, border tensions between India and China, fuel prices, and so on. The Congress has been blaming the ruling BJP government's 'mismanagement' for the India-China face-off, while the BJP has rebutted the Congress’s criticism.

