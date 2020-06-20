Ashok Gehlot Writes To PM, Seeks Increase In Employment Limit Under MGNREGA To 200 Days

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote to PM Narendra Modi requesting a raise in limit of guaranteed employment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGAS) from 100 to 200 man-days per family. He also asked the Centre to bear the cost of material component (including state government's share) for works carried under the scheme, so as to maximize benefits of Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan on the ground.

The CM said that providing 100 additional mandays for MGNREGA would benefit 70 lakh rural families in Rajasthan including those of migrant workers who returned to the state in large numbers after the coronavirus-induced lockdown left them out of job in India's urban clusters.

READ | Ashok Gehlot Wishes All The Best To Students Appearing For Rajasthan Board Exams

"The state government had already started providing MNREGAS job card and gauranteed employment to such migrants, who returned to their home districts," wrote Gelot, adding, "...presently over 50 lakh labourers are working at MNREGAS sites in Rajasthan and most of them would complete their 100 man-days tenure in next month." Thus, Geholt said, it is urgently required to raise the limit of gauranteed mandays for the MNREGAS workers.

Ashok Gehlot further requested PM Modi to provide 5 kgs of wheat per person per month and 1 kg of chana per family per month as free ration for two months to 3,57,258 families in Rajasthan.

READ | PM Modi Launches Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan For Migrants; Assures Jobs Near Their Homes

Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan

PM Modi on Saturday launched an employment scheme for migrant workers. Aiming to turn the lockdown into an opportunity to boost development in rural areas, PM Modi launched 'Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan' and said that during lockdown the talent from cities returned to villages and it will now help the rural economy. Among other states, Gehlot attended the launch ceremony representing Rajasthan.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi launched the 'Gareeb Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan' through a video conference. Attended the inauguration program through VC from residence. pic.twitter.com/TfsN2sxGF4 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 20, 2020

A total of 116 districts with more than 25,000 returnee migrant workers across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Odisha have been chosen for the campaign. It will be a coordinated effort between 12 different ministries.

In Rajasthan, 22 districts have been selected for this scheme — Pali, Udaipur, Sirohi, Dungarpur, Banswara, Rajsamandh, Chittorgarh, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jodhpur, Barmer, Bikaner, Nagaur, Sikar, Alwar, Karauli, Bharatpur, Hanumangarh, Jhunjunu, Churu and Jaipur.

READ | 'Should've Discussed How To Overcome Hardships Post Lockdown:' Gehlot On PM-CM Meeting

READ | Amit Shah Lauds 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar' Scheme, Says 'govt Committed To Rural Development'

: Rajasthan CM to PM