'Failure Of Foreign Policy': Rahul Gandhi Attacks Centre Again On LAC Faceoff At CWC Meet

At the Congress Working Committee meeting on Tuesday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Centre for the handling of the tensions with China. Claiming that China had "brazenly occupied"Indian territory, Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had betrayed the Army by accepting the former's position. He called for measures to ensure that the sacrifice of the martyrs does not go in vain.

According to him, China's action indicated a total failure of India's foreign policy. Contending that the institutional structure of diplomacy had been demolished by the PM, the former Congress president elaborated that the relations with India's once-friendly neighbours lie in tatters. He added that the relationship with the country's traditional allies had also been interrupted. Thereafter, he advised the Centre to build a good relationship with the US and other nations while keeping good relations with India's old friends.

“China has brazenly occupied our territory. PM has destroyed our position and betrayed our army by accepting their position that they occupied no Indian land. The Chinese can’t be permitted to get away with this unacceptable usurpation of our land. Everything needs to be done to ensure that sacrifice of our martyrs is not in vain. One reason why China has acted is a complete and total failure of foreign policy. The established institutional structure of diplomacy has been demolished by the PM. Our relations with our once friendly neighbours lie in tatters. Our time tested relationship with our traditional allies has been interrupted. India should build a good relationship with the US and other countries and must also maintain good relations with its old friends,” he said.

Violent clash at LAC

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. On June 18, the Indian Army revealed that a total of 76 personnel had been injured out of which 18 admitted to the Leh hospital can resume duty in about 15 days. As per the Army, the remaining 58 soldiers should be back on duty within a week's time.

During the all-party meeting on June 19, PM Modi stressed that neither anyone had intruded into Indian land nor taken over any post of the country. After this statement came in for criticism from opposition leaders, the PMO clarified that his observations pertained to the situation as a consequence of the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces. It stated that the soldiers of the 16 Bihar Regiment had foiled the Chinese attempt to erect structures on the Indian side of the LAC. The PMO made it clear that the Union government would not allow any unilateral change of the LAC.

