'Today Or Tomorrow, Will Meet CM Uddhav & Talk: Congress Refutes 'untrue' Saamna Claims

The Shiv Sena took a jibe at the Congress party in its mouthpiece Saamana and asked, "Why is the old cot (Congress) making a noise" on Tuesday. The editorial said that Congress leaders, Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan had raised issues in the recent days and the latter, especially, had blamed bureaucrats for the "issues" within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

'We want to talk to the CM'

Issuing it's first response to the Saamana editorial, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat has said that they have some demands which and to discuss those, they had demanded time to meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He stated that the party has not said anything wrong and those demands are in the interest of the people.

"We want to talk to the Chief Minister and we have asked time for it. Today or tomorrow, we will meet him and talk. Whatever is written in Saamana is not the complete truth. They have written an article based on whatever little information they had," Thorat said.

'What does Congress want to say?'

"Congress is doing good in the state. But every once in a while the old cot (Congress) makes noises... It has now been decided that the two ministers will meet the Chief Minister and raise their points. Chief Minister will meet them and make a decision. But what does Congress want to say? Why is the old cot (Congress) making a noise?" the editorial said.

Shiv Sena's response comes after Ashok Chavan blamed bureaucrats for creating a rift among MVA and added that Congress will soon take up the matter with Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Pointing out that the Uddhav-led government has already completed six months, Sena also ruled out any possibility of a fallout. Underscoring the role of Uddhav Thackeray, Sena emphasized that his decision as a CM is the final even in an alliance government of three parties with different ideologies, adding that NCP supremo Pawar has also accepted it.

The editorial also said that Sena has also sacrificed a lot in the formation of the government in terms of the distribution of power. The editorial ended with the statement, "Uddhav Thackeray is not greedy for power. Politics, in the end, is for power and it's not like nobody wants power, but Uddhav Thackeray is not the leader who will do anything for staying in power."

