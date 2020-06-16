Shiv Sena Shames Ally Congress For Creating Hurdles For CM Uddhav; Tells It To Be Like NCP

Lashing out at its alliance partner in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena via its mouthpiece Saamana said that old guard of Congress is creating 'noise' and blamed them for triggering political chaos amid Coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Sena in its mouthpiece said that senior leaders of NCP are not raising differences but Congress leaders have developed a habit to raise issues for CM Uddhav Thackeray in every three months. Slamming the Congress party while hailing NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and the 'sacrifice' of Shiv Sena in the formation of MVA government, the Saamana editorial added that Congress leaders have got ministerial berths - 'as many as they wanted', yet they are 'squeaking like an old bed.'

Pointing out that the Uddhav-led government has already completed six months, Sena ruled out any possibility of a fallout. Underscoring the role of Uddhav Thackeray, Sena emphasized that his decision as a CM is the final even in an alliance government of three parties with different ideologies, adding that NCP supremo Pawar has also accepted it. In clear sarcasm aimed at the Congress leaders, Saamana said: "Even if we are fighting the Coronavirus pandemic, CM Uddhav should first listen to Congress leaders because they are the third pillar of the Maharashtra government." Sena's editorial on Congress comes after several leaders of the grand-old party issued statements acknowledging the tussle within the alliance.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates

Ashok Chavan's statement

Confirming the cracks within the MVA, Congress leader and minister in CM Thackeray's cabinet Ashok Chavan on Sunday, June 14 said that there are 'some issues' and that the party is trying to meet the CM. While he maintained that there is 'no rift' in the MVA partners, he contradicted himself adding that everyone should be 'equal partners' in an alliance government. The Public Works Minister also added that bureaucrats are trying to cause damage to the MVA.

READ | Maharashtra reports highest single-day spike of 178 COVID-19 deaths, cases top 1.10 lakh

Thorat's statement

Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on June 11 after meeting with senior Congress leaders admitted that his party has certain grievances with the ruling government. He said that Congress should get a bigger stake in the decision-making process. Thorat mentioned that these concerns would be communicated to Maharashtra CM Uddhav.

READ | COVID-19: 227 Maharashtra Police Personnel Test Positive In 3 Days, Tally Surges To 3615

Rahul Gandhi's statement

Addressing a press conference on May 26, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi distanced his party from Maharashtra government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis. Highlighting that there was a difference between running and supporting a government, he observed that the Congress party was not the key decision-maker in Maharashtra unlike Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Puducherry.

Rahul Gandhi said, "I would like to make a differentiation here. We are supporting the government in Maharashtra. But we are not the key decision-maker in Maharashtra. We are the key decision-maker in Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Puducherry. So there is a difference between running a government and supporting a government." He later backtracked, speaking to Uddhav Thackeray.

READ | Civil Aviation Ministry Allows Maharashtra To Operate 100 Flights Daily Amid COVID Crisis